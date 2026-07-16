Biden's Memoir Given Post-Midterm Release, But Will It Hurt Democrats Anyway?

Joe Biden's publisher has picked a release date for his memoir, Promise Me, America, and the timing may reflect how little the party wants to talk about him before November.

Biden previously indicated during one of his wife Jill Biden's book events last month that his memoir would be released in September; however, its official publication date has been revealed to be Nov. 17, 2026, two weeks after the midterm elections.

USA Today framed the schedule as a gift to Democratic candidates, sparing them questions about a book.

The book, published by Little, Brown and Company, comes as Democrats are still debating Biden's initial decision to run for reelection despite concerns about his age, only to drop out less than four months before the election to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to become the nominee. The post-midterm release will spare Democratic candidates from having to revisit any questions raised by the book during their campaigns to regain control the House and Senate. And it also means any media tour Biden goes on to promote the book would seemingly take place after the election.

The reasoning assumes any media tour built around the book will also wait until after Americans have voted in the midterms. However, that likely won't be the case.

Jill Biden's memoir, View From the East Wing, was published on June 2, 2026, but the publicity campaign began earlier, with interviews, excerpts, and advance coverage designed to build anticipation and build up pre-order sales. Joe Biden's team has every reason to run a similar playbook, as his sales figures will be heavily scrutinized by the media.

A two-minute teaser video frames Promise Me, America as an account of, in his words, "the challenges we face as a nation, about the decisions I made, and why I made them," with the most significant reveal in its pages being his two key decisions of the 2024 presidential campaign.

"It's about why I chose to run for reelection, and why I chose to step aside," he said. "Most of all, it's about my faith in the promise in America - the promise we made to those who've gone before us and to honor their sacrifice. The promise we've made to one and another, and to treat everyone with dignity and respect."

I’ve written a book about my time as President. It’s called PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s coming out November 17th and is available for preorder now. https://t.co/uMINr9efxS@littlebrown pic.twitter.com/yzWfZyD31A — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2026

The decision to run again is the part Democrats least want relitigated before the midterms. Some in the party already blame Trump's return to power on Biden's initial push for a second term. Biden's poor performance during that June 2024 debate led to his withdrawal a month later under pressure from senior party figures. He dropped out 107 days before the election, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris a nomination and a campaign calendar many argue made it impossible for her to win.

CNN's chief data analyst Harry Enten warned last month that Joe Biden's unpopularity could sink Democrats in the midterms.

"Look at Biden's net favorable rating. In January 2025, it was minus twenty-two points. Has it gotten any better? No! Not really!" he said. "He's still way underwater here at minus nineteen points ... he is an anchor to the Democratic Party and potentially their fortunes in the 2026 midterm elections."

Americans have one message for the Bidens: Go away.



Joe Biden left office tremendously unpopular & remains so (-19 pt net favorable).



He's by far the least popular of any former Dem prez at this point after their presidency.



Jill Biden was the least popular Dem first lady. pic.twitter.com/gpJK8bzM1D — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 4, 2026

If Joe Biden starts doing interviews weeks in advance, that conversation could complicate matters for the Democrats as Americans head to the polls in November.