Biden's "Obvious Mental Decline" Most Underreported Story In 2024: Veteran CBS Journalist

The most underreported story of 2024 was President Biden's "obvious mental decline," according to veteran CBS News reporter Jan Crawford, the network's chief legal correspondent.

"Undercovered and underreported, that would be, to me, Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable in the televised debate," Crawford said during a discussion on "Face the Nation" Sunday.

Crawford then noted that White House staffers covered it up - limiting his in-person interactions, and calling genuine videos of Biden's stumbles "cheap fakes."

"And yet he insisted that he could still run for president. We should have much more forcefully questioned whether he was fit for office for another four years, which could have led to a primary for the Democrats," Crawford continued. "It could have changed the scope of the entire election."

On Face the Nation, @JanCBS Crawford: Most under-reported story “would be, to me, Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline that became undeniable.” Robert @CostaReports: “Pres. Biden has said repeatedly he was sick during the debate...and he’s always been fine and he leaves fine.” pic.twitter.com/cJvMEYa16P — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) December 29, 2024

Of course, anyone with two brain cells to rub together could see Biden's been cooked for a while. In the spring of 2021, the WSJ reported that Biden officials were canceling his national security briefings depending on whether he was having a "good day" or a "bad day." While CNN's Chris Cillizza suggested that conservatives raising questions about Biden's mental fitness are "gross, lowest-common-denominator politics."

Some context here.



Spring 2021: Biden officials cancel his national security meetings based on whether he’s having a “good day” or a “bad day” (WSJ)



August 2021: Cillizza CNN analysis says GOP questions about Biden’s fitness are “gross, lowest-common-denominator politics” https://t.co/oYGRleDDPv pic.twitter.com/HDNW7vSH00 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 19, 2024

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough: "F you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever." pic.twitter.com/xRsLuqpoWf — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 6, 2024

As UNZ.com notes further:

So insulated was he that he rarely met even with key figures directing White House policy, such as the Secretaries of State, Defence and the Treasury.

He was able to hold only two or three cabinet meetings a year during his four-year term – a total of nine, compared to 19 by Barack Obama and 25 by Donald Trump.

His aides barely strayed from his side because they needed to whisper instructions for him to carry out the simplest of public tasks, such as where to enter and exit a room.

Concern only went mainstream when he performed catastrophically in an unscripted TV debate against Trump in June, eventually having to pull out of his re-election bid and let his vice-president, Kamala Harris, take over.

Shortly afterwards, it emerged that he had been receiving regular visits to the White House from a leading neurologist and Parkinson’s expert.

Many observers – myself included – pointed out Biden’s mental infirmity from the get-go. Matt Orfalea has been compiling video clips of the president’s stunning gaffes and verbal confusions for years. None of us were genuises. We didn’t need access to the 50 White House insiders interviewed by the WSJ. It was blindingly obvious.

Biden wanders offstage or walks like a geriatric robot. Yet we are meant to believe he’s carefully navigating us through the nuclear tripwires of the West’s serial wars.



My latest article can be read here: https://t.co/V3J2zCxmRb pic.twitter.com/4EaGcKon0x — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) June 15, 2024

So Biden apparently just attributed a quote to Jimmy Carter that he has said that his own dad is used several times in his past.



Other than that he's fine. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2024

The truth about Biden hasn’t suddenly leaked out from his officials. Senior politicians on both sides of the aisle knew. White House correspondents knew. Editors knew. And they all lied to protect the system of power to which they belong, the system that keeps them gainfully employed, the system that maintains their status. No one was going to rock the boat. -UNZ