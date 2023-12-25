Biden's Weaponized Gov't Attacks Against Elon Musk Is Tyranny

On a recent episode of the All-In Podcast, hosts David Sacks, Jason Calacanis, Chamath Palihapitiya, and David Friedberg discussed the weaponization of federal agencies by the Biden administration against Elon Musk.

"They've now weaponized multiple federal agencies to go after Elon on these cases that seem transparently trumped up," Sacks said.

Musk, an outspoken critic of President Biden, has seen an increasing number of banana republic-style weaponization tactics by the administration against his companies, from Tesla to SpaceX, this year.

Sacks listed several cases, including when the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission went after Musk in August for allegedly using Tesla funds to construct a 'glass house.' The DoJ also went after Tesla for not hiring enough refugees, and, more recently, the Federal Communications Commission rejected SpaceX's Starlink from receiving a $855 million rural internet subsidy.

Palihapitiya asked: "Do you think this is politically motivated harassment of Elon by the Biden administration?"

Calacanis chimed in: "100%".

Calacanis added that Tesla was not invited to the EV summit at the White House earlier this month. He noted, "You just take Biden at his actions - if you don't invite Elon to the EV summit - it's obvious he [the president] has got it in for this guy [Musk]."

"And now it's obvious he [Biden] has told people to investigate him [Musk] and harass him - it's obvious."

Palihapitiya asked, "Why doesn't Biden like him [Musk]"?

Calacanis pointed out the obvious answer: "Because he [Musk] is non-union - and sure, the freedom of speech things and Twitter doesn't help - but this [Musk's dislike of unions] predates Twitter."

"Biden is a union guy. He will not support non-union people. He is bought and sold by the unions."

It should become increasingly clear that progressive radicals in the White House are weaponizing every agency possible to attack political opponents. These are all signs of a tyrannical, out-of-control federal government.