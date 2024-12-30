Biden's Weaponized J6 Prosecutor Reportedly Resigns

US Attorney Matthew Graves - who presided over the prosecution and imprisonment of hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants - has reportedly resigned, according to journalist Julie Kelly.

Sources tell me DC US attorney Matthew Graves has resigned.



Don't go too far, buddy.

Graves, appointed by President Biden in November 2021, notably declined to halt proceedings against J6 defendants until President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in next month.

As Kelly wrote in May,

The DOJ bragged in the press release about the government’s scalp count for its unprecedented prosecution of Jan 6 protesters. “More than 1,424 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol,” Matthew Graves, the Joe Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, boasted. The investigation into the four-hour disturbance, Graves warned, is “ongoing.”

Indeed. The DOJ, astonishingly, is on pace to arrest one J6 protester a day this year; Graves has stated his intention to bring the total caseload to at least 2,000 defendants before the statute of limitations expires.

Graves targeted anyone near the Capitol on J6.

DC U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves is making clear that the DOJ is now going to target Americans who were around the Capitol on J6 but did not enter the building pic.twitter.com/bj4i3QfHe9 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 6, 2024