Biden's White House Doctor Invokes 5th Amendment, Refuses To Answer House GOP Questions

After requesting to delay his testimony, Kevin O'Connor - former President Biden's White House doctor, refused to answer questions during a deposition in front of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Wednesday, according to a statement from his legal counsel that cites doctor-patient privilege and constitutional rights against self-incrimination.

"Earlier today, Dr. Kevin O’Connor asserted the physician-patient privilege, as well as his right under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, in declining to answer questions from the staff of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform regarding his service as Physician to the President during the Biden Administration," reads the statement.

"On the advice of his legal counsel, Dr. O’Connor refused to answer questions that invaded the well-established legal privilege that protects confidential matters between physicians and their patients. His assertion of his right under the Fifth Amendment to decline to answer questions, also on the advice of his lawyers, was made necessary by the unique circumstances of this deposition."

O'Connor appeared for the deposition after House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed him last month to compel his testimony as part of the panel's investigation into the massive coverup of Biden's cognitive decline - as well as whether Biden was aware of documents signed using his "autopen" signature.

"The president is the most powerful person in the world. The American people have a right to know the health condition of the president, both physical and mental," Comer said before the interview, adding "I don’t believe that he can hide behind doctor-patient confidentiality because this is the president of the United States, and people expect the White House physician to be truthful and transparent about the president of the United States’ health."

O'Connor's lawyers had requested a postponement over the weekend - raising concerns over doctor-patient privilege, and asserting that the committee had declined to rule out any limitations as to the scope of the deposition.

'Biden' has strongly denied that he was not in a right state of mind while he was president, calling the claims "ridiculous and false.'