print-icon
print-icon

'Biggest Self-Own In The History Of The Internet': Hillary Clinton Tries To Get Cute Over Qatar

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Hillary Clinton can’t help herself when it comes to President Trump, posting on X Wednesday “No one gives someone a $400 million jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious,” in reference to Trump’s acceptance of a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar’s royal family.

Everyone quickly pointed out the hypocrisy, given the Clinton Foundation’s history of accepting substantial donations from Arab states, including Qatar, during her tenure as Secretary of State.

The Clinton Foundation has received over $40 million from Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and even accepted a $1 million gift from Qatar in 2011 without informing the State Department, despite Clinton’s agreement to disclose such contributions for review.

Respondents noted that Clinton’s post, comments closed as ever, reopened scrutiny of her own ethical lapses, with many pointing out that she’s the last person who should be commenting on this matter.

Clinton’s out here tweeting “be serious” about Trump’s plane while her Foundation’s Qatari cash begs for a mirror.

Her money laundering front Foundation is basically an ATM for Arab donors.

She’s permanently residing in a glass house.

Hillary was on speed dial for Qatari cash.

It’s OK when they do it!

The Uranium One scandal was also referenced, with claims that Clinton facilitated a deal benefiting Russian interests after donations to her foundation, further fueling accusations of double standards.

Hillary isn’t getting an award for self-awareness any time soon.

This Is The Last Thing Hillary Clinton Should Be Talking About…

How about that Qatari fan mail.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...