'Biggest Self-Own In The History Of The Internet': Hillary Clinton Tries To Get Cute Over Qatar

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

Hillary Clinton can’t help herself when it comes to President Trump, posting on X Wednesday “No one gives someone a $400 million jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious,” in reference to Trump’s acceptance of a luxury Boeing 747 from Qatar’s royal family.

Everyone quickly pointed out the hypocrisy, given the Clinton Foundation’s history of accepting substantial donations from Arab states, including Qatar, during her tenure as Secretary of State.

The Clinton Foundation has received over $40 million from Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and even accepted a $1 million gift from Qatar in 2011 without informing the State Department, despite Clinton’s agreement to disclose such contributions for review.

No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 14, 2025

Respondents noted that Clinton’s post, comments closed as ever, reopened scrutiny of her own ethical lapses, with many pointing out that she’s the last person who should be commenting on this matter.

what did Qatar want from you https://t.co/l3lIEp1zw3 pic.twitter.com/pog3p2KnJ1 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 14, 2025

Clinton’s out here tweeting “be serious” about Trump’s plane while her Foundation’s Qatari cash begs for a mirror.

Reminder, the Clinton Foundation received more than $40 million from four Arab states including Qatar https://t.co/2ijleAMBE6 pic.twitter.com/gbC2AcFXvT — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 14, 2025

Her money laundering front Foundation is basically an ATM for Arab donors.

Be serious. Nobody give millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation without expecting anything in return. Be serious. https://t.co/IqHMYunYeR pic.twitter.com/VeHpLkzG9B — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 14, 2025

She’s permanently residing in a glass house.

Locking the replies gives the game away. She knows we know and yet — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) May 14, 2025

No one tweets that stuff without expecting the replies. Be serious. — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) May 14, 2025

Hillary was on speed dial for Qatari cash.

This from someone who jetted around the world collecting “donations” and depositing them in the Clinton Foundation. — Random Observer (@WilburFudd) May 14, 2025

It’s OK when they do it!

Although that is some of the best expert testimony on subject matter I've ever seen. If anyone knows about bribes and graft, it's the Clintons. — Frank Mustafa (@FrankMustafaDJ) May 14, 2025

The Uranium One scandal was also referenced, with claims that Clinton facilitated a deal benefiting Russian interests after donations to her foundation, further fueling accusations of double standards.

If there was ever a topic that Hillary Clinton specifically should stay out of it’s suspicious foreign transactions that have the stink of “pay for play” about them https://t.co/DXAHTsWvh5 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 14, 2025

This is the biggest self-own in the history of the internet. https://t.co/4Xj1uXoPs4 — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) May 14, 2025

The Pay for Play Queen has thoughts, y'all. https://t.co/BIWieTzyhN — Inappropriate Ray of ☀️ (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) May 14, 2025

You ran a pay for play State Dept, so maybe you should sit this one out, you braying harpy https://t.co/rsqsPHJr3X — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 14, 2025

Hillary isn’t getting an award for self-awareness any time soon.

Excellent point, @HillaryClinton. No one knows this better than you.



To use a random example in support of your assertion, let's look at foreign government contributions to the Clinton Foundation while you held positions of influence in government vs. contributions after you… https://t.co/iXP3KCH2lW pic.twitter.com/3kD8G5WdqV — Jason Beale (@jabeale) May 14, 2025

How about that Qatari fan mail.

I swear she posts these on purpose https://t.co/8Fh45uPCgv — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 14, 2025

She is the master of unintended self-owns. — Jeffrey A. Setaro (@jasetaro) May 14, 2025

