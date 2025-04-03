Bill Banning Geoengineering And Weather Modification Passes Florida Senate

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

he Florida Senate passed a bill prohibiting geoengineering and weather modification by a vote of 28-9, Thursday. SB-56, dubbed the “chemtrails bill” by the media, prohibits “the injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of a chemical, a chemical compound, a substance, or an apparatus into the atmosphere within the borders of this state for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, climate, or intensity of sunlight.”

The bill also requires the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to set up a system where residents can report “suspected geoengineering activities” and directs the FDEP to investigate those claims, WFLA reported.

Geoengineering, or climate engineering is defined as “the intentional large-scale alteration of the planetary environment to counteract [alleged] anthropogenic climate change.”

Florida’s bill banning the practice must now be approved in the Florida House, which has its own watered down version.

If a bill passes, Florida would become the second state in the nation to ban geoengineering. Tennessee passed its own bill banning geoengineering and weather modification in 2024.

Over two dozen other states, including Kentucky, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Arizona, Iowa, Mississippi, North Dakota, South Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Missouri, and Maine have introduced similar legislation in 2024 or 2025, and are pending further action.

The Tennessee law went into effect July 1, 2024. Florida’s legislation is set to take effect on July 1.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Ileana Garcia, said the legislation became necessary after her constituents repeatedly voiced concerns about unknown entities altering the atmosphere in Florida without their consent.

“Many of us senators receive concerns, complaints on a regular basis regarding these condensation trails, aka chemtrails,” Garcia said in a committee hearing last month. “There’s a lot of skepticism.”

“I have a problem with people spraying perfume around me sometimes, don’t you have a problem with people spraying things into the atmosphere that really have no type of empirical data, that you just don’t know who they are or what they’re doing?” Garcia said Thursday.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo expressed support for the Senate Bill on Wednesday.

“Big thanks to Senator Garcia for leading efforts to reduce geoengineering and weather modification activities in our Florida skies,” Ladapo posted on X. “These planes release aluminum, sulfates, and other compounds with unknown and harmful effects on human health. We have to keep fighting to clean up the air we breathe, the water we drink, and the food we eat.”

Governor Ron DeSantis said that he supports the bill passed by the Senate, but that it was “gutted” by the House lawmakers who cut it down from 10 pages to a single page on Wednesday.

“I support the legislation, however, the Florida House of Representatives has gutted Sen. Garcia’s legislation, and they would actually codify the practice of geoengineering and weather modification,” DeSantis said in a video posted to X.

The House version of the bill does not forbid the practice of weather modification outright, just without a license. It also comes with a less steep penalty. The Senate version, which would impose a sweeping ban, calls for violators to be charged with a third-degree felony and face a fine up to $100,000. The House version would charge those without a license, or who lie on their application, with a second-degree misdemeanor and up to a $10,000 fine.

“People have a lot of kooky ideas that they can get in and put things in the atmosphere to block the sun and save us from climate change,” DeSantis said. “We’re not playing that game in Florida.”

“Thank you for your support, Governor,” Garcia posted on X. “Don’t tread on our☀️sunshine!”

California based attorney Nicole Shanahan also applauded the bill on X.

“Banning geoengineering at the state level is a good start but real change happens when we expose the bad actors who have been funding these projects and are heavily invested in preventing an end to this at the federal level,” Shanahan wrote. She thanked her former running mate, former Independent candidate for president, now HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “for naming it what it is: a crime.”

In an interview last year, RFK Jr. warned that The World Economic Forum and Bill Gates had “hijacked geoengineering,” with Gates funding these projects around the world.

“They aggravate the problem then sell us the solution,” Kennedy explained, adding that the solution is that “they want is more social controls.” “Geoengineering is a threat that the environmental community needs to know about and the rest of us needs to know about,” he said.

Shanahan recently sat down with researcher Peter Kirby, author of Chemtrails Exposed: a New Manhattan Project, for a long, eye-opening discussion on what’s been going on in our skies.

* * *

Try IQ Biologix Astaxanthin - a super potent antioxidant (read more here).