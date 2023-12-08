Bill Burr: Liberals Are "F**king Stupid" To Have Turned Trump Into A Martyr

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Comedian Bill Burr told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel that liberals are “fucking stupid” to have turned Trump into a martyr and that “he’s coming back” for revenge.

Burr made the comments in the context of saying how he’d teach his kids about narcissists and sociopaths.

“If you wanna see a great case on narcissism, liberals are so fucking stupid the way they handled Trump – you should shut up!” said Burr, adding “he’s a narcissist – neutral energy – neutral.”

Kimmel, who had one of the most severe cases of Trump derangement syndrome for years, wondered if the Donald would “go away” if leftists ignored him.

BILL BURR: “Liberals are so f**king stupid the way that they handled Trump…You should shut up…! You idiot liberals…indicted him! And now he’s a martyr!”



Burr suggested that Trump was fading away until “you idiot liberals…indicted him and now he’s a martyr,” adding, “He’s coming back, Jimmy! He’s coming back! It’s gonna be great for comedy – he’s coming back!”

The comedian went on to assert that he wanted to vote for someone in their 40’s for president who would have to “live with their decisions.”

“With any luck, they’ll both die of natural causes before the election and maybe you could get somebody that still has something to live for,” said Burr, referring to Biden and Trump.

Kimmel then tried to move the show on quickly while Burr exclaimed, “Wait a minute!”

Maybe Burr should give the same advice to his own wife, who very much appears to be suffering from her own clinical case of Trump derangement syndrome too.

