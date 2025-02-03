print-icon
Bill Kristol Admits The Quiet Part Out Loud: "The Deep State Is Far Preferable To The Trump State"

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Trump obsessed neocon Bill Kristol fired off a tweet declaring that he’d rather see the Deep State running America than President Trump, and thanks to respondents on X it quickly became apparent why he feels that’s the case.

Here’s Kristol’s post:

Obviously a real conservative would never say something like that.

Indeed, it seems Kristol would rather have a corrupt globalist shadow organisation running the show than Trump because his pockets are in danger of being de-lined.

He’s saying the quiet part out loud.

The bad news for Billy is that Elon Musk and DOGE are all over this kind of thing now.

On Friday, DOGE was provided access to the federal payment system by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, giving Musk’s team unprecedented new access to monitor and limit government spending.

The New York Times reported that there was initial resistance, with the highest ranking Treasury official, David A Lebryk opposing giving Musk’s team access. Lebryk was quickly placed on leave and then resigned on Friday.

Musk then started to expose what has been going on behind closed doors.

Their house of cards is coming crashing down.

Elon has to be their number one nemesis now.

It’s over for the likes of Kristol and his buddies.

*  *  *

