Bill Kristol Admits The Quiet Part Out Loud: "The Deep State Is Far Preferable To The Trump State"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Trump obsessed neocon Bill Kristol fired off a tweet declaring that he’d rather see the Deep State running America than President Trump, and thanks to respondents on X it quickly became apparent why he feels that’s the case.

Here’s Kristol’s post:

Billy seems nervous 😬 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 3, 2025

Obviously a real conservative would never say something like that.

TDS reaching new highs



You’re saying you prefer not knowing who’s running the country just because you hate the person the American people chose as president? — Jacob Smith (@XrealJacobSmith) February 2, 2025

Indeed, it seems Kristol would rather have a corrupt globalist shadow organisation running the show than Trump because his pockets are in danger of being de-lined.

Hello Mr. Kristol,



For you, the deep state is preferable because you are listed as the President of Defending Democracy (EIN 831567380) which is an indirect beneficiary of USAID through Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.



You are exposed.



Hat tip to @DannyCampsalot… pic.twitter.com/sihSufjcaB — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 2, 2025

Why is that @BillKristol ? Is this why you were so anti-Trump? Were you afraid he would upset your scams? — Texas Granny (@GrannyT45) February 3, 2025

Bill, how much has the deep state been paying you to post this nonsense? pic.twitter.com/v1DpBaxGrX — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) February 3, 2025

He’s saying the quiet part out loud.

I remember when hacks like you were denying the 'deep state' existed.



In any event, even for you this is an imbecilically revealing statement. — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 2, 2025

The bad news for Billy is that Elon Musk and DOGE are all over this kind of thing now.

On Friday, DOGE was provided access to the federal payment system by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, giving Musk’s team unprecedented new access to monitor and limit government spending.

The New York Times reported that there was initial resistance, with the highest ranking Treasury official, David A Lebryk opposing giving Musk’s team access. Lebryk was quickly placed on leave and then resigned on Friday.

The highest ranking Treasury official, David A Lebryk, is resigning rather than complying with a request by @DOGE for access to audit where they’ve spent trillions of dollars a year. Why would career bureaucrats fear an audit by @elonmusk and @doge to see where we can save money? pic.twitter.com/lccLXJOL6M — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 31, 2025

Musk then started to expose what has been going on behind closed doors.

That is absolutely insane. How many billions or trillions have they wasted in recent years? I bet the fraud is massive. If these officers knew *everything* was approved… Did any of their friends or family get paid fraudulently? Will likely need to be investigated! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 1, 2025

It is more insane than you could possibly imagine! https://t.co/2GJfC0j4NP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2025

Their house of cards is coming crashing down.

Some of us have been waiting a very long time for this day. — Momma Sara (@MyBest_Life_) February 1, 2025

Elon has to be their number one nemesis now.

You are deep into things that no one is supposed to see. I hope you take your security seriously. I've been waiting my entire adult life for something precisely like this to happen. God bless you. — Scories (@ScottRies7) February 1, 2025

The importance of DOGE cannot be understated..



There is only one way to truly hand this country back to the people .. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 1, 2025

It’s over for the likes of Kristol and his buddies.

You are running out of places to hide. @BillKristol your time is coming and everything you have done will be exposed. Trump has the keys and is opening up the bank so we can see how much you pocketed on the backs of the tax payer. — Dadof5 (@Americanmight5) February 2, 2025

We went from "there's no such thing as a Deep State" to "we prefer and are aligned with the unelected Deep State in order to stop the elected President."



My first breach with left-liberals came when I refused to make that choice, first by denouncing Russiagate, then this: pic.twitter.com/FjymyoGsFL — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 3, 2025

* * *

