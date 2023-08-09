Bill Maher Blasts Barbie Movie As 'Preachy, Man-Hating, Zombie Lie'

As Barbie's gross tops $1 billion and the woke-world celebrates a 'woman' director's victory (how do they know she is woman?); one self-confessed liberal is standing up for reality.

No lesser New Yorker than Bill Maher expertly dis-assembled the super-secret themes hiding (barely) below the surface of the pink-production's plot.

In a tweet that would have without doubt been removed by the company formerly known as Twitter's truth-police, Maher 'reviews' the movie that is taking over the world. He begins:

"OK, "Barbie": I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie - alas, it was all three..."

What is a Zombie Lie?

Maher explains:

"Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it's still true. "Barbie" is this kind of #ZombieLie."

And then the comedian really gets going...

Spoiler alert, Barbie fights the Patriarchy. Right up to the Mattel board who created her, consisting of 12 white men! The Patriarchy! Except there's a Mattel board in real life, and it's 7 men and 5 women. OK, not perfect even-steven, but not the way the board IN THE MOVIE - which takes place in 2023 - is portrayed. And not really any longer deserving of the word "patriarchy." Yes, there was one, and remnants of it remain - but this movie is so 2000-LATE.

Elon Musk rhetorically asks the question...

Why do they keep pushing these lies? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 8, 2023

We are sure the 'fact-checkers' will be all over that one.

"At one point the Barbies have to win over the Kens, and they are told to do it by pretending to act helpless and not know how to do stuff. Helen Gurley Brown called, she wants her premise back. Yes, that WAS a thing. I saw "Barbie" with a woman in her 30s who said, "I don't know a single woman of any age who would act like that today." I know, I know, 'How could I know about the patriarchy, I AM a man!' That argument is so old and so silly. Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women. Truth is, I'm not the one who's out of step - I'm living in the year we're living in.

The Kens all live in a matriarchy - a fairly oppressive one at that, yet we never hear that word mentioned once.

Did they give Greta Gerwig an extra million for each time she had someone say the word "Patriarchy"? 🤔



I found myself really rooting for Ken. 🙏#BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/0elBzUDNID — Crypto_Jesus (@verifiedjeff) August 8, 2023

Finally, a crack appears in the reality-seeking review as Maher admits he enjoyed the movie...

Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it - but it IS a #ZombieLie. And people who don't go along with zombie lies did not take some red pill - just staying true to CURRENT reality. Let's live in the year we're living in! Hi Ken!!! #BarbieMovie

We have yet to see the movie. Maher's review leaves us even less likely to go...

...but then again, 90 minutes of Margot Robbie still works.