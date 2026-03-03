Bill Pervs Out Over Epstein Memories, Hillary Goes Berserk, And They Both Lied: Top Viral Moments From Clinton Depositions

The House Oversight Committee dropped more than nine hours of raw video from Bill and Hillary Clinton’s closed-door Epstein depositions on Monday, where the pair were questioned over their longstanding relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Here are a few of the most memorable moments:

1. Bill Clinton Smirks While Flipping Through Epstein Photos; The #1 clip on the entire internet: Bill casually thumbs through old pictures with Jeffrey Epstein, nodding and smiling - until his lawyer lunges in and yanks them away.

Bill Clinton is smiling while looking back through old Epstein photos & nodding over memories🤣



— Star S.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DominguezH31015) March 2, 2026

2. Bill Explains the Hot Tub Photo from the Epstein Files; Lawmakers press Clinton on a specific photo of him in a hot tub with Epstein associates. His awkward answers and body language have everyone talking.

BREAKING: Former President Bill Clinton explains the photos of himself in a hot tub discovered in the Epstein files.



"I never knew the photo was taken."



"This was taken in Brunei."



"I don't know who that is."



— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 2, 2026

3. Bill Says He Felt “Closer” to Ghislaine Maxwell Than Epstein Because She Was 'good friends with Evelyn Rothschild and his wife, Lynn.'

Bill Clinton:



The Rothschilds have never been this exposed.



"I was closer to Ghislaine Maxwell then Epstein."



For the record, why was that?



— Trenlife (@Trenlife369) March 3, 2026

4. Hillary’s Full “I’m Done” Table-Pounding Meltdown; After learning Rep. Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of her testimony, Hillary explodes, pounds the table, screams “I’m done with this!” and storms out threatening contempt.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton throws an unhinged, hysterical MELTDOWN after we posted a photo of her testifying on Epstein.



She SCREAMS at Republicans and then STORMS out of the room:



"I am DONE WITH THIS. You can hold me in contempt. I'm DONE!"



— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 2, 2026

5. Hillary Goes Berserk and Slams the Table at Rep. Nancy Mace; Hillary loses it during a heated exchange with Nancy Mace over an Epstein invite to a private 2016 fundraiser. Repeated table-slamming and yelling ensues.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Jaw-dropping footage released of Hillary Clinton GOING BERSERK, yelling in a fit of rage at Rep. Nancy Mace during her Epstein testimony



"I'm gonna ANSWER your question! *Slams table* I was TAKING CARE OF THE PEOPLE who lost 3,000 lives!"



— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 2, 2026

6. Hillary Triggered by Pizzagate Questions; Rep. Lauren Boebert asks Hillary straight-up about Comet Ping Pong, Podesta emails, and the “Life Insurance” file on Weiner’s laptop. Hillary and her lawyers immediately go off the record and freak out.

Breaking Video: Triggered Hillary Clinton Flips Out Over Questions About Pizzagate!



— LIZ CROKIN (@LizCrokin) March 2, 2026

7. Bill Clinton Emphatically Denies Ever Visiting Epstein’s Island; Pressed on Virginia Giuffre’s claims and diary references, Bill declares under oath: “I have never been on his island. Period.”

Lauren Boebert makes a fool of herself during former President Bill Clinton's deposition.



After being told that he's never been to Epstein's island, Gropert then asks if he's ever been anywhere in the "Virginia Islands."



— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 3, 2026

8. Bill says he has "no information" that Trump "did anything wrong:

Bill Clinton: "[Trump] never said anything to me to make me think he was involved in anything improper with regard to Epstein... I have no information that he did anything wrong."



— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 2, 2026

