print-icon
print-icon

Bill Pervs Out Over Epstein Memories, Hillary Goes Berserk, And They Both Lied: Top Viral Moments From Clinton Depositions

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The House Oversight Committee dropped more than nine hours of raw video from Bill and Hillary Clinton’s closed-door Epstein depositions on Monday, where the pair were questioned over their longstanding relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Here are a few of the most memorable moments: 

1. Bill Clinton Smirks While Flipping Through Epstein Photos; The #1 clip on the entire internet: Bill casually thumbs through old pictures with Jeffrey Epstein, nodding and smiling - until his lawyer lunges in and yanks them away.

2. Bill Explains the Hot Tub Photo from the Epstein Files; Lawmakers press Clinton on a specific photo of him in a hot tub with Epstein associates. His awkward answers and body language have everyone talking.

3. Bill Says He Felt “Closer” to Ghislaine Maxwell Than Epstein Because She Was 'good friends with Evelyn Rothschild and his wife, Lynn.' 

4. Hillary’s Full “I’m Done” Table-Pounding Meltdown; After learning Rep. Lauren Boebert leaked a photo of her testimony, Hillary explodes, pounds the table, screams “I’m done with this!” and storms out threatening contempt.

5. Hillary Goes Berserk and Slams the Table at Rep. Nancy Mace; Hillary loses it during a heated exchange with Nancy Mace over an Epstein invite to a private 2016 fundraiser. Repeated table-slamming and yelling ensues.

6. Hillary Triggered by Pizzagate Questions; Rep. Lauren Boebert asks Hillary straight-up about Comet Ping Pong, Podesta emails, and the “Life Insurance” file on Weiner’s laptop. Hillary and her lawyers immediately go off the record and freak out.

7. Bill Clinton Emphatically Denies Ever Visiting Epstein’s Island; Pressed on Virginia Giuffre’s claims and diary references, Bill declares under oath: “I have never been on his island. Period.”

8. Bill says he has "no information" that Trump "did anything wrong:

Full depositions:

Loading recommendations...