Billionaire Activist Reid Hoffman Admits Democratic Party Has 'Alienated' Silicon Valley

When he’s not bankrolling lawsuits against President Donald Trump, defending his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, or funding hoaxes against Republican candidates, Reid Hoffman is coming to grips with the fact that the millions he’s dumped into the Democratic Party might not have been his smartest investment.

Hoffman, who founded the corporate cringe machine Linkedin, recently appeared on Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale’s podcast, American Optimist, where he waxed poetic from everything to the future of artificial intelligence from his unhappiness with politics.

"I regret this and wish it didn’t happen, but I think the Democratic Party really did alienate a section of Silicon Valley and the tech people,” Hoffman told Lonsdale. "Whether it was attacks on crypto or attacks on Big Tech.”

"One of these things Silicon Valley shares is this deep view that the way you make massive progress for humanity is creating scale technologies, and the principal way of creating scale technologies is companies,” the leftwing billionaire added. "If you’re attacking that and limiting it, then you have all kinds of problems.”

Hoffman then tried to play the both-sides card, decrying supposed extremists on both the left and right spectrum, but, in a surprising moment of self-reflection, called out the Democrats on prioritizing racist diversity, equality, and inclusion efforts over technological progress.

"You’ve got crazy people on both sides. [ZH: oh?] You have crazy people saying, 'No, no, no, no, we shouldn’t allow any technological progress until you have exact proportionate of races and genders and everything else.' And it’s like, no, no, no, no, progress and technology—it's fundamental,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman reportedly visited Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, in 2014 for MIT fundraising with Joi Ito, the then-MIT Media Lab director, despite Epstein’s 2008 conviction as a sex offender, and was scheduled to stay at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse that year. The billionaire later expressed regret for these associations.

Hoffman also funded E. Jean Carroll’s defamation and battery lawsuit against President Donald Trump through his nonprofit, American Future Republic, raising concerns about political motivations in the judicial process.

In the 2017 Alabama Senate election, Hoffman funded American Engagement Technologies (AET) which provided funds that were used for "Project Birmingham" a disinformation campaign that created fake Facebook pages to discourage Republican voters from supporting Judge Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate, for which he later apologized, claiming ignorance of the tactics.