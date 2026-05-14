Billionaire Democrat Donor Who Bankrolled Swalwell Breaks Silence After Surprise Arrest

Billionaire and Democrat donor Stephen Cloobeck was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles on suspicion of felony charges of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness from testifying after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Cloobeck, founder of Diamond Resorts - who until recently was a major financial supporter of former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s (D) failed campaign for California governor, was booked into custody in West Hollywood, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records. He was later released on $300,000 bail.

In a terse statement to the California Post, a press representative for Cloobeck said of the arrest: “These charges are false and we look forward to our day in court.”

Cloobeck cut ties with Swalwell following multiple allegations of sexual assault - but not before the now-former congressman recorded a bizarre apology video from inside his swanky mansion.

“I was with my counsel and we had a chat with him, I just told him, ‘You busted the trust,’” Cloobeck said of Swalwell at the time the allegations broke. “I’m shocked, I’m disturbed and get the fuck out of here.’ Then I walked away and that was it.”

“I was blown away!” the billionaire claimed. “Like blown away. Like, there’s no way I would have endorsed him. It’s such a shock.”

The billionaire, who briefly ran for governor himself last year before dropping out to support Swalwell, has since rebranded himself a Republican.

“I am no longer supporting Eric. Fucking tell everyone I’m a libertarian. Fuck you, Democrat Party,” he told the California Post.

Cloobeck has also recently made headlines thanks to his 28-year-old fiancée, Penthouse Pet Adva Lavie, who faces six felony charges for allegedly preying on older men through dating apps. However, his lover’s legal troubles haven’t impacted the impending nuptials, according to the billionaire.

His 28-year-old bride-to-be, Penthouse Pet Adva Lavie, is facing six felony charges for allegedly preying on old men through dating apps

“The marriage is still on, the date is now a secret,” he said.