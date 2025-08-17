Billionaires For Socialism: The $2 Billion "Grassroots" Operation Behind Zohran Mamdani

Submitted by Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising,

How the Working Families Party sells itself as "grassroots" — with IRS-documented, publicly admitted "common control" revealing it's really a Soros-financed political money washer.

In New York politics, there's one machine that towers above the rest. No, not the Democratic Party—it's the Working Families Party, the most powerful minor party in America. Its name sounds wholesome enough—who doesn't support "working families"? But behind that branding lies a $2 billion tax-exempt laundromat that's anything but local, grassroots, or honest.

Take Zohran Mamdani, their current belle of the ball.

Easy answer: Zohran Mandani is the product of a grassroots washing syndicate of 501c3 and 501c4 entities funded by George Soros and Silicon Valley billionaires. He is their manufactured product.



Receipts

➡️ https://t.co/GrF1LkVo3H https://t.co/4MXlJyiOAq — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) August 17, 2025

After winning his race, he announced on NBC: "I don't think we should have billionaires." Hilarious considering Mamdani's "grassroots" revolution was fueled by over $2 million in PAC and organizational spending, much of it courtesy of the very billionaire class he allegedly opposes.

Zohran Mamdani: "I don't think we should have billionaires because it is so much money in a moment of such inequality."pic.twitter.com/LOoNw4w6dF — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) July 1, 2025

This is the theater of modern politics: denounce wealth while being powered by it. And the actors know their audience. They've learned that if you slap "grassroots" on the packaging, voters won't check the label.

But let's check it anyway.

The money trail revealed in Sam Antar's breaking report is straightforward enough. Soros donates to the Open Society Institute, a $4.5 billion "charity" that enjoys generous tax deductions. OSI then transfers millions to other "charities" like Tides Foundation, which mysteriously claims to run a $350 million operation with zero employees. From there, the money "converts" into political cash: Tides passes funds to the Working Families Organization, a 501(c)(4), which then wires millions to PACs that bankroll candidates like Mamdani.

What you have is billionaire money dressed up in "working families" clothing, masquerading as the will of the people while being anything but.

And don't take my word for it. These groups openly admit to "common control" and "shared staff" across their charities and political arms. In plain English: the same people make decisions for both sides of the ledger. One day they're signing checks for the "charity," the next for the political arm. The IRS explicitly forbids this. Charities must operate "exclusively" for charitable purposes. The moment they cross into political campaigning, their exemptions should be revoked.

Auditors have already blown the whistle. Deloitte and Withum both flagged "significant deficiencies" and "common officers" across these supposedly separate entities. The IRS has a simple doctrine for this: substance over form. If it looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and flaps like a duck, it doesn't matter if the paperwork calls it a horse.

The numbers are staggering. Soros's network alone controls $5.57 billion in assets, generating untaxed returns. If properly taxed, that would mean roughly $450 million a year back to American taxpayers. Instead, the money is siphoned into a political machine that signals to the public that it represents them while pushing the Open Societies agenda.

Meanwhile, the watchdogs were compromised. Larry Moskowitz, a 15-year WFP veteran, sat on the New York City Campaign Finance Board (CFB) while these schemes played out. A senior staffer at the same agency, David Duhalde, the former deputy director of the DSA, also worked at the CFB while his organization ran someone for mayor.

In other words, the referees were not only wearing the team jersey—they were helping write the playbook.

And so you see things that are mathematically impossible: same-day circular transactions, PACs that pay for services with money they never had, taxpayer matching funds generated by coordinated activities that should have been disqualified. In any other setting, this would be called fraud. In politics, but when progressives control the government agencies, it's called "movement-building."

It's all part of a larger hypocrisy. The WFP rails against billionaires while being funded by them. It preaches "democracy" while short-circuiting the rules designed to protect it. And it claims to stand for working families while serving as the cash pipeline for radicals whose agenda—abolishing capitalism, police, borders, and private property—would make working families' lives unrecognizable.

This is the great genius of the modern left: to run what is essentially a billionaire-backed, tax-exempt machine while insisting it's "grassroots." It's not just dishonest—it's corrosive. Because when billionaires can buy socialism tax-free, when oversight boards are stacked with partisans, and when voters are told they're seeing a bottom-up revolution while it's actually a top-down operation, democracy becomes little more than political theater.

The IRS has more than enough evidence. Over a thousand pages of filings, audits, and disclosures show the same thing: systematic tax fraud, documented in their own paperwork. The question is whether anyone in Washington has the courage to act.

If this were a conservative network, there would be hearings, front-page outrage, and high-profile perp walks. Instead, because the machine flies a progressive banner, it gets a pass. Billionaires for socialism—what a joke. But the laugh's on us, and the bill is north of $450 million a year.

Working Families? Please. This is a billionaire racket. And unless the IRS acts, it will keep laundering tax-exempt dollars into political power, one "grassroots" revolution at a time.