Biological Men Take Gold & Silver At Chicago Women's Cycle Races

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Two transgender individuals who were born as men came first and second in a women’s cycling event in Chicago last week, prompting calls for stricter rules on such events to be implemented.

The Daily Mail reports that Tessa Johnson, 25, won first place in the Women’s SingleSpeed and Cat Half categories of the Chicago CrossCup, while Evelyn Williamson, 30, placed second in the SingleSpeed at the October 7 contest.

The pair, who are clearly biologically male, continue to dominate at women’s cycling events, with Williamson winning 18 titles in the women’s category in the past six years, and Johnson also winning several after previously competing, and failing to succeed, in men’s categories.

Transgender cyclists take gold AND silver medals at Chicago women's race, as critics insist pair had considerable biological advantage over female rivals https://t.co/qiDRxknw14 pic.twitter.com/b2hsIiCxCO — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 13, 2023

Rubbing it in the faces of female athletes even further, the pair compete under the team name ‘TS-ESTRODOLLS’, referring to the female hormone estrogen.

Johnson beats the women by 2 1/2 minutes, 4 women enter the race that usually draws over 20 women. @usacycling is killing off our grassroots development of women, ignoring UCI policy. https://t.co/hqEjdhVjiB — Inga Thompson Fdn OLY💚🤍💜 (@ithompsonfdn) October 9, 2023

The event has previously drawn scores of women to enter, but this year only four actual women entered:

The event organisers say that they follow the rules of USA Cycling’s Transgender Athlete Participation policies, calling it “stupid” to discriminate on the basis of gender identification.

Their website states “The CCC has always been first and foremost about fostering a positive & supportive community built around competitive cyclo-cross racing, and that means welcoming and challenging everyone who wants to contribute to the series and make it better.”

It continues, “Discrimination or harassment of any kind on the basis of race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identification, national origin, sportsball team affiliation, or any other stupid idea someone comes up with to belittle others will not be tolerated.”

So, calling for men to be banned from competing in women’s events “will not be tolerated.”

The real women need to boycott these races. — Beth Weissman (@beth_weissman) October 13, 2023

These guys aren’t even trying anymore 🤦🏻‍♂️ — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) October 13, 2023

Could we have photos of the actual winners? I’m talking about the biological women that finished first second and third. — Kate (@RowdyKate2) October 13, 2023

How dumb can you be as a race organizer to think all that matters in the women's race is whether or not you identify as a man. — female_bike_racer (@female_cyclist) October 13, 2023

Exactly right- women will self exclude because of all these males competing. So once again- by including, you are excluding. Sex categories actually increase inclusion- if they remain male(open) and female only!!! https://t.co/BlVZTHPtQk — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 9, 2023

There are SO MANY males taking upgrade points from women currently.@usacycling: Align your policies with the UCI.



These men are not eligible for elite international competition or championships. Yet they're affecting the race outcomes and upgrade eligibility of women who are. pic.twitter.com/YLRzCH7kQS — 🚲 (@i_heart__bikes) October 9, 2023

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.