Black Activism In America Has Become Cultural Poison

Much like the feminist movement (or any leftist movement), black rights activism in America has mutated from its original form into something bizarre and monstrous. Civil rights conflicts tend to be born from legitimate grievances if a society's intention is to create general "equality" under the law. But this is only the surface view, the lipstick, the young and naive version of what these movements are all about.

They appeal to the western sense of honor, reason and fairness. However, there is such a thing as suicidal empathy. The western world has become so infatuated with the idea of total equality that many people are willing to overlook the undeniable and sometimes dangerous differences between ethnic groups and their subcultures.

Lacking the ability to discern and yes, discriminate to a logical degree, is not something the west can afford to do. What happens when civil rights become a license for cultural elimination? White people, a minority in decline with 11% of the global population, have to stop exercising empathy and start exercising caution.

The Karmelo Anthony case is just one of many examples of expansive minority violence against white Americans being justified in the name of civil rights. To be sure, there are many black conservatives out there who do not agree and they are being targeted by left-wing activists for speaking out. But sadly, a vast majority of blacks in the US are captured by the far-left plantation.

They don't want to leave, because woke ideology tells them they are perpetual victims. And in the mind of perpetual victims everything is permissible. All behavior is justified, including murder and the destruction of the host civilization. Even Austin Metcalf's family, the true victims in this situation, are not safe.

Low-IQ animals scream racist slurs at Austin Metcalf’s family as they leave the courthouse 🚨



They then block their car in to stop them from leaving peacefully…



Imagine your brother/son was just murdered and you have to deal with these hysterical freaks ↘︎ pic.twitter.com/qwwciAkMV6 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) June 10, 2026

The interesting thing about the political left and minority movements in general is that they reveal their hand every time they suffer a loss, as much as when they celebrate a win. These are frothing and rabidly emotional groups and they cannot control themselves in the slightest. With the sentencing of Karmelo Anthony for the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, the "champions" of civil rights are out in force threatening mob violence, attacks on innocent white bystanders and they are calling for more murders.

In other words, they want revenge for Karmelo Anthony being rightfully punished. They believe they are above punishment. They believe they are beyond the law. They think they should be allowed to do whatever they want to white people because they see themselves as victims of white society. This kind of mentality only ever leads to one thing: Tragedy.

Karmelo Anthony supporter: "What do I tell my 5 boys? What do we do now!?"



Uh… don't murder? pic.twitter.com/DGrnCbhhe6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2026

Walking away is exactly what Karmelo Anthony should have done. It's what any sane person with half a brain would do. But, in a weak ghetto culture where pride is inflated and misplaced, if someone "disrespects" you, it's the same as if they tried to kill you. Therefore, killing them is not only reasonable, it's applauded by your peers.

"Austin Metcalf got what he deserved, Rosa Parks days are over" pic.twitter.com/dprgvKOf0r — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 8, 2025

Reverse the skin colors of the people involved in this scenario and see if people like this woman make the same argument. If it was Austin Metcalf that stabbed Karmelo Anthony over a shove, they would be calling for Metcalf's head. They would be calling Metcalf a coward and a psychopath. If Metcalf was exonerated for murder by the court system, there would be riots in the streets.

There is no reasoning with such people, because they don't want justice, they want power.

🚨 NOW: BLACK PANTHERS are attempting to launch a RACE WAR outside the Collin County Courthouse after Karmelo Anthony was found GUILTY



“We got to tell our kids the truth that this is a RACIST-ASS COUNTRY We gotta tell them the truth.”



“THIS IS A WAR”



“Don't NOBODY want to hear… pic.twitter.com/MoCQSQRQlE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 9, 2026

Shocking video out of Florida shows a black man riding up to a White man and accusing him of being on the jury that convicted Karmelo Anthony before punching him, despite him being tried in Texas.



“I thought you wuz on da jury selection fo Karmelo, my b.” pic.twitter.com/Wqekvvnisj — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 10, 2026

Punishment for crime, for black activists, is an act of war. And once again they claim to be the victims, the defenders, the righteous rebellion. And so, there's nothing to be done. The violence will simply continue - A new "fiery but mostly peaceful" summer is on the horizon. And, the only thing that will stop it is an immovable mountain of consequences.

When the reaction from civilized society against black activists is swift and merciless, this is when their culture of chaos will end.