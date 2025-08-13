Black Cincinnati Community-Leaders Demand Arrest Of Beatdown Victim Who Allegedly 'Incited' Mob Violence

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

Black community leaders in Cincinnati held a press conference on Monday to demand the arrest of one of the victims of the black-on-white mob attack that garnered national attention, last month.

Six alleged assailants - Aisha Devaughn, Jermaine Matthews, Montianez Merriweather, Dekyra Vernon, Dominique Kittle, and Patrick Rosemond - have been indicted on eight charges each, including felonious assault and aggravated rioting, following a grand jury indictment.

The FBI has also opened a federal investigation into the incident, which occurred at around 3:00 a.m. July 26, in downtown Cincinnati, during the city’s Music Festival weekend.

Ohio lawmaker Cecil Thomas (D) invited black leaders, representatives of black organizations, and other interested parties to join him at the New Prospect Baptist Church express their concerns about law enforcement’s response to the attack.

Thomas, a former police officer, said the lack of charges for the white victim in the white shirt who allegedly “incited” the mob violence “raises serious questions on whether there is bias involved in the investigation.”

“It also brings into question the possibility of lack of integrity and whether there’s something else to hide. The Black community of this city demands to be respected and until justice is fully served, this city can not and will not move forward,” the Democrat added to applause.

The shocking violence left six people injured, including two who were hospitalized. According to some witness accounts, a prior verbal altercation involving racial slurs and a slap may have sparked the escalation. As of August 12, the man who allegedly slapped Matthews has not been charged, though police have confirmed they are actively investigating him.

During a press conference days after incident, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge downplayed the violence and said the viral social media clips lacked full context. Theetge chastised the media for “misrepresenting” and “distorting” what happened.

While largely referred to as a “brawl” in the corporate media, police and court records allege the violence was sparked when Merriweather and Matthews coordinated an attack on the first victim, with Merriweather striking a man from behind after whispering to Matthews. Both men were accused of planning an “ambush” attack.

Prosecutors allege Matthews can be seen on video punching and stomping the victim, attempting to cause serious physical harm, and dragging an unconscious person into the street.

The melee reportedly involved roughly 100 people with additional black-on white assaults, including Dekyra Vernon’s knock-out punch of a woman who trying to protect the first victim.

That woman, identified in the media as “Holly,” told Fox News the beating left her with brain damage and life-altering injuries, including a severe concussion. Holly’s severe facial bruising was shared on social media by Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno to raise awareness.

“I’m having someone help take care of me financially, mentally and physically,” she said. “It’s very humbling, it’s very embarrassing to not be able to just be able to hang out by myself. I think that’s the scary part, to not know just how deep the damage is going to be.”

Holly told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson on August 5 that neither the Cincinnati Mayor nor the Cincinnati Police Chief had contacted her. Shockingly, according to Holly, the Cincinnati Police officers who responded to the vicious assault did not try to help her or even take down her information.

“I’m a single mom. I don’t get out much, so I just wanted to go celebrate my friend’s birthday and let loose for a couple hours and, you know, total innocent fun with all of us. I tried to break up a fight, and then I got attacked myself.”

“There were a hundred people there that night. I was the only one who jumped in to try and save him because that was the right thing to do,” she said. “Not one person called 911 but they film these heinous crimes and attempted murder, because that is what it is, no matter what they label it. It was attempted murder.”

Cincinnati City Councilwoman Victoria Parks has faced calls to resign after commenting on X “They begged for that beatdown. I am grateful for the whole story.”

Police released body camera footage on Friday showing the moments officers responded to the lone 911 call brought law enforcement to the scene.

“I’m 62 years old. I was attacked. I got attacked by multiple people,” a man in a green polo shirt is seen telling a Cincinnati Police Department officer.

“What led up to the fight?” the officer is heard asking.

“Don’t really know,” the man replied, sounding dazed. “It just got out of the bar and it just got crazy.”

The six suspects are facing up to 29.5 years in prison. Merriweather, who was out on a $400 bond for four prior felony charges, received a $500,000 bond, Matthews $100,000, and Vernon $150,000.

During the community meeting Monday, Thomas questioned why Theetge and other officials had not announced any charges for the victim who allegedly delivered the slap toward the beginning of the altercation.

Other black community leaders spoke at the meeting, “including council member Scotty Johnson, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Pastor Damon Lynch, Pastor Leslie Jones, and former juvenile judge and current pastor Tracie Hunter,” according to WCPO.

“So, what incited and who incited the riot?” said Lynch.

“If the riot is because of the slap, who incited the riot? And how are the only people charged — I’ll say it again — the ones who look like me?”

Johnson also spoke on city leaders’ responsibilities in the two weeks since the fight and said they have missed the mark.

“We as a city have blown this one,” said Johnson. “We as a city have missed the mark on this one … We missed it as a city, I’m one of those people. But now we gotta get back on the right track. We are not going anywhere until justice prevails.”

The community members all appeared to agree that an alleged slap was to blame for the head-stomping, black-on-white violence that ensued that night, with many suggesting he be charged with inciting a riot.

“We haven’t seen justice in this case and we’ve waited a long time — two weeks is a long time,” said Kearney. “It’s time to make these charges, it’s time to do that today.”

Johnson also warned that Cincinnati officials will take their own action if the man who allegedly slapped Matthews is not charged with a crime.

“There is something in the chamber that is coming if there isn’t a move to justice,” said Johnson.

During a press conference last week, Theetge said the alleged slapper had retained a lawyer and was not talking.

“Just yesterday, asking the investigators to go to the Justice Center, speak with him. He is represented by counsel. The investigators are aware of that. They spoke to his counsel before they went down to see him, and the counsel said no, they did not want the police talking to his client. So therefore, we have not had a conversation with him yet,” Theetge said.

Speakers also accused conservative lawmakers, politicians and influencers of trying to leverage the city’s shocking violence for political reasons.

Vice President JD Vance, Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, and Gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy have all weighed in on the incident in different capacities.

“Do not politicize our pain,” said Jones. “Our communities are not battlegrounds for political agendas.”

“This was racially and politically skewed from the beginning,” said Johnson. “We have allowed right-wing pressure to move us in a direction that we had no intention of going. JD Vance and Bernie Moreno have dictated the direction of this investigation. We cannot bow to and allow political pressure to skew criminal investigations.”

Thomas said when he asked the Cincinnati Police Department leadership whether there would be any further arrests in the case, he was told multiple times that “additional arrests are imminent.”

He said he waited, “only to see that six Black people were charged in connection with the fight — but not the white man who appeared to slap a black man in the face.”

“We need transparency,” said Thomas. “Because there’s a lot of questions and concerns and this is why we’re having this meeting today. We are demanding openness and transparency to cover the entire situation from beginning to end.”

Jones called for the arrest of every individual involved in the melee “regardless of their race or socioeconomic background.”

“Our young people are restless and they’re watching,” he warned. “Our community is restless and they’re watching.”