Black Customers Outraged By New Carnival Cruise Line Rules Limiting Ghetto Behavior

The fatigue is real. In recent years the unwritten rule among most vacation goers interested in a week-long cruise was to stay far away from boats with cheap tickets. Why? Well, no one has been allowed to say why publicly, but the mountain of video evidence on social media sends the message loud and clear - A certain subset of black customers cause big problems and ruin everyone else's peace.

It's not "racist" to point out observable facts, and the viral "black fatigue" discussion is not something that can be easily dismissed. It's not just whites complaining - It's everyone, including other black people.

Ghetto behavior is epidemic and intolerable. So much so that corporations are starting to take notice and calculate the cost/benefit ratio of marketing to the fatigue subset. Of course, they won't say it outright, nor do they need to.

Carnival Cruise Line has become a magnet for black vacationers largely due to deep discounts on 3-5 day tickets. In 2015, the average cost per passenger was around $168 per night (more if you calculate today's inflation). The cost was even higher depending on the ship and the destination. In 2025 the average cost is as low as $50 per passenger per night. The damage done to travel related industries because of the pandemic lockdowns is often blamed for the price cuts.

The cruises have also garnered a reputation as a "block party" on the water with many black customers expecting some "rowdiness" as part of the experience.

However, Carnival introduced new passenger rules in June, and some critics and activists assert that these restriction specifically target black customers in an effort to ward them off. New rules include:

Zero tolerance on smoking marijuana onboard ships.

Minors cannot be in public areas without a parent after 1am.

Personal folding fans and the "Boots On The Ground" line dance are banned due to noise.

Bluetooth speakers in public areas are banned due to loud music disrupting other passengers.

Disruptive guests can be removed without a refund and possibly fined.

Numerous customers claim that Carnival DJs will no longer play rap music, though Carnival denies this.

Critics argue that the new rules are designed to make black passengers feel less welcome. Others argue that the new rules are not racially motivated and are simply designed to make assholes feel less welcome. Common complaints about Carnival cruises include loud and obnoxious mob behavior, fighting and a lack of cleanliness. As a side note, in 2024 the CDC released a report on the most unsanitary cruise ships and Carnival ships held three of the top ten spots on the list.

The people who complain about such broad, common sense rules are essentially self reporting as the very people that no one wants around. Being trapped on a boat and surrounded by a massive ocean requires behavioral limitations on everyone, but for some reason only a certain group of customers is complaining about being forced to behave for the sake of others.

American society is growing tired of the antics of this demographic. It's no longer cute, or a matter of "cultural differences". Expectations are finally being enforced and free passes on bad behavior are being canceled.