"Black Fatigue" Goes Viral: Everyone Including Blacks Is Tired Of Ghetto Behavior

The progressive ideal is largely to blame for the monstrous creation that is ghetto culture. The idea that racial narcissism among blacks should not only be tolerated but celebrated has led to a surge in open animosity for societal rules and standards within the US. Far more than any other group, the black community makes up the largest share of physical crime according to their percentage of the population. This includes robbery, aggravated assault, and homicides.

For example, black Americans make up only 13% of the population but commit around 52% of all homicides according to FBI statistics. The recent case of Karmelo Anthony comes to mind, a black teen who admitted to stabbing a white teen and killing him because the white teen allegedly "pushed him" (which he argues was a threat that made deadly force justifiable).

The concept of "disrespect" as an offense that justifies murder is only one problem. There is an identifiable trend of theatrical sociopathy within the black community that goes far beyond the norm. The prevailing theory is that this is predominantly cultural - Black Americans have the highest rate of single parent households in the country (50% of black homes compared to 20% of white homes in 2023). Most of these households are run by single mothers. Single mother homes are a notorious indicator of future criminality among juveniles.

Then there is the problem of racial victim culture; the false idea that black Americans are being "oppressed" in the US by a systemic conspiracy of white patriarchs. In reality, white Americans have been exponentially tolerant and have provided special privileges for blacks (affirmative action and DEI), largely because progressive society demands that reparations be made for slavery 150 years ago and segregation 60 years ago. The form of those reparations has more or less been white guilt and a quiet passiveness in the face of increasing antagonism.

Leftists claim white people should take it because historically they deserve it. Ignore the fact that every culture on Earth had institutional slavery and all the slaves sent to the Americas were purchased from African tribes that enslaved other African tribes.

However, it appears that the black community's precious supply of white guilt has finally run out and people are fed up. The term "Black Fatigue" has gone viral this week on social media, sparking a much needed conversation among not just whites, but also blacks and other minorities. The catalyst blamed for the trend is the now widely known "Shiloh Hendrix Incident" which has led to public support and an uproar among progressives who demand the woman be prosecuted for dropping an N-bomb.

I don’t think it’s so much “black fatigue” as it is POS fatigue which you can see in various races.



For instance, white people are sick of Antifa and radical leftists who coat their entitlement and destruction with pseudo-morality. Hispanic people don’t like border hoppers who… pic.twitter.com/yaHMKKnlj3 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 12, 2025

Perhaps white Americans finally speaking up instead of remaining silent is what was needed all along. The fear has not been so much about black reprisal, but reprisal from the leftist mob, which until recently had weaponized cancel culture to destroy the lives of anyone speaking outside of prescribed leftist opinions.

The following clips illustrate Black Fatigue in the most symbolic way possible: An arrogant desire to destroy what other groups build, no matter how meaningless and petty the situation might be. Never helping, never cooperating, never trying to make things better.

Black fatigue



Who has it? pic.twitter.com/x0aoz9AKBN — The General (@1776General_) May 17, 2025

And an egotistical need to display power over other groups (especially white people) by sabotaging them even though they have done nothing wrong and want to be left alone. Oversensitive reactions to every perceived slight, creating a psychology of persecution that leads blacks to lash out over everything. These are habits not limited to individuals, but habits of the culture as a whole.

This black mother is absolutely terrible as she teaches her baby girl to bully white girls, whom she captions as “baby Karens” in her video. pic.twitter.com/L5ExtXYZGL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 19, 2024

Black fatigue is leading to a dangerous place and it's clear that at least some in the community see what is happening and they're trying to mitigate the damage. Historically speaking, the next stage would be mass anger and retaliation for such behaviors.

Hopefully it won't come to that. If ghetto culture is abandoned and calmer minds prevail then it's likely most racial strife within the US today will disappear as quickly as it gestated. But this would require that a large portion of black Americans accept the reality that they are not victims and that they are causing the problem. How likely is it that this will happen given decades of woke indoctrination that says white people are always the source of every conflict and trespass?

* * *

Grow your own food with HEIRLOOM SEEDS (39 varieties - 4,500 seeds) from ZH Store! Free shipping in the USA.