Black Harvard Dean Fired After Anti-White, Anti-Police Social Media Posts Resurface

A Harvard University dean has been removed after a student-run news outlet, the Yard Report, dug up old social media posts slamming whiteness, the cops, and advocating for looting and rioting.

Gregory Davis, the former Dunster House Allston Burr resident dean, wrote the posts in question between 2019 and 2024 - mostly on X. He became dean of the dormitory in 2024.

"It’s almost like Whiteness is a self-destructive ideology that annihilates everyone around it. By design," he said in 2019.

Meanwhile in 2020 amid the George Floyd riots, Davis slammed the police, posting "You should ask your cop friends to resign since they’re racist and evil," he said on X.

Davis then defended the 'mostly peaceful' riots that ensued, writing "Something to keep in mind: rioting and looting are parts of democracy just like voting and marching," adding "The people WILL be heard."

And when President Trump got COVID, Davis wrote "If he dies, he dies."

When confronted about the posts, Davis wrote to Dunster House residents - saying:

"Recently, some media organizations have inquired regarding comments that I made on my personal social media accounts prior to my start in the Resident Dean role," adding "These posts do not reflect my current thinking or beliefs. I deeply appreciate the responsibility inherent in the Resident Dean role and I value the trust that individuals have placed in me. I regret if my statements have any negative impact on the Dunster community."

"Since becoming the Allston Burr Resident Dean, I have worked hard to ensure that Dunster House is a welcoming, warm and supportive space for all of its member," the message continued. "That continues to be the guiding force of my work today. As events outside of Harvard have affected our House and me personally, my commitment to each of you, our students, has not wavered. In my role, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work collaboratively with members of HUPD and other colleagues across campus. I respect the work they do to support our community."

How are we feeling about this? Discuss...