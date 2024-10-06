'Black & Indigenous Folx' Only: Taxpayer-Funded Minneapolis Food Pantry Comes Under Fire For Discrimination

A food pantry in Minneapolis has come under fire for explicitly barring white people from accessing its services.

According to the Daily Mail, Mykela "Keiko" Jackson, the director of the Food Trap Project Bodega, which was set up with a Minnesota State grant and located near the Sanctuary Covenant Church in North Minneapolis, quickly became the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism when it posted a sign stating that the food was intended exclusively for "Black and Indigenous Folx."

Jackson's racist policy led to a civil rights complaint after it denied service to several white individuals, including local chaplain Howard Dotson, who filed the complaint with the Minneapolis Civil Rights Commission. He described his experience as deeply divisive, telling Alpha News, "This is not building community, it's destroying it," adding "I went over there and confronted her. I told her that I saw the sign and I asked if she really thought she could take grant money from the state and discriminate against poor white people." Dotson's frustration was echoed by many in the community who saw the pantry's policy as a step backward in race relations and community cohesion.

Dotson, seen here with the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz, filed a complaint with the Minneapolis Civil Rights Commission

Jackson defended the policy, stating that the pantry was established to serve black and indigenous communities affected by systemic inequalities and that white individuals could find resources elsewhere. Her stance sparked further debate about the role of racial criteria in public service and whether such measures heal or deepen societal divisions.

The backlash grew so intense that the pantry was forced to relocate after the church stated the project's approach had strayed from the inclusive vision initially proposed.

Jackson, however, claims that the pantry hasn't turned anyone away.

"There was no one there directly turning them away. They felt entitled to the resources that were not for their demographic - white privilege is real," she said, accusing Dotson of 'political violence.'

Jackson said on Instagram that the pantry was forced to move because of a "karen."

"It has been recently brought to our attention that our partnership with Sanctuary Church may not be fully aligned with our mission due to a recent incident with a "Karen" last week," she wrote. "Although the church likes our concept they feel our commitment towards directing these resources towards Black & Indigenous families ONLY is exclusionary to other POC & White members of the community that use their establishment."

According to Jackson's website, "The Black community consistently faces hunger at higher rates than whites due to racism within social, economic and environmental aspects."

Sanctuary Covenant Church, meanwhile, said Jackson misled them.

"When Mykela Jackson approached us to set up her Food Trap Project we were excited to support her. This would be a place accessible to anyone 24./7. No demographic [information] necessary. Anyone in need would be welcome.

"Nowhere in her original proposal did she indicate that she would be restricting usage to specific communities. This does not align with the vision and mission of the Sanctuary.

"When we discovered her signage and social media posts, we asked her to abide by her original proposal. Ms. Jackson was unable to do so and decided to move her Food Trap elsewhere. The deadline for moving her trap is 9/30. We've already cut power to it."