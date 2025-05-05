Black Leftist Moves To Africa And Discovers America Isn't So Bad After All

Millions of Americans, including those among the lowest income brackets, truly have no idea how good life is for them. The grass is always greener somewhere else in the world until people actually take the plunge and move to the neighbor's house only to discover it's crack den.

The self hatred that progressives feel over being American and living in the US is a first-world luxury that few others can afford. Most of humanity doesn't have time to dwell obsessively on their nation's global image; they are too busy barely surviving. The argument often regurgitated by over-privileged activists on Reddit forums and in college classrooms is that American "exceptionalism" is problematic because there's nothing exceptional about America.

This claim is debunked by the fact that most of the rest of the world wants to come to the US and very few people want to leave. Those that do leave are usually among the wealthiest, or, they are gullible and think they can find something better overseas. It usually doesn't go well for them.

One black leftist recently figured this out after moving to Africa. She assumed she would fit right in, but now says she actually prefers dealing with American "racism" over the scammers, grifters and of course, the lack of snacks. Her complaints have gone viral because they expose the common leftist delusion that the US is somehow one of the worst places on Earth. They simply don't understand how lucky they are until they step outside of their echo chamber.

A minimal amount of research will drudge up numerous accounts similar to this one - Most black Americans simply cannot assimilate after relocating to Africa and most Americans don't do well in regions devoid of western culture. The ultra-rich are fine wherever they go, but middle class expatriats have difficult experiences. Black comedians and celebrities have been trying to warn their community for decades about this. The venerable Patrice O'Neil didn't mince words on the idea of "going back to Africa".

When confronting the issue of racism in America, it should be noted that most of the world treats Black Americans differently. Not necessarily because of skin color but because of their cultural habits and behaviors.

Perhaps what black leftists in America interpret as "racism" is actually cultural burnout; a national or even global acknowledgment by other groups that they are tired of dealing with all the baggage that the black American community tends to bring with them? And if this is the case, then it's unlikely that there are many other places in the world that will give them the time of day the way American society does.