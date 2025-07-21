Black Woman Who Left US For Russia To "Escape Racism" Beaten By New Neighbors

It might be the most prominent cultural theme of 2025 - Progressive Black Americans with a victim complex relocating overseas. They think they're escaping oppression only to discover that most of the world has zero tolerance for them and that the US is a far better place than they initially thought.

Francine Villa left the US for Russia in 2020, declaring America "discriminatory" and asserting that she feels much safer in her new home. In a 2020 documentary called "Black in the USSR" produced by Russia Today, Villa criticized the racial evils of America and praised Russia as a "safe place for her to walk the streets".

The expat is not a stranger to the East; her great-grandfather moved from Virginia to work as an agriculturist in the Soviet Union in the 1930s, and her family has lived in Russia ever since. She was born there, but at a young age, her mother moved her to the United States.

Five years after moving back, Villa is ready to leave. She took to Instagram this week, bloody and battered and calling for help after an argument with her Russian neighbors ended in a beating. Villa claims her young child who was present was also injured during the altercation.

Her post is interlaced with clips of the incident, though, she has suspiciously avoided posting the entire unedited video.

📍She Fled “Racist” America for Russia… And Got Beat Down.



Sometimes reality smacks you in the face—literally.



Meet Francine Villa, a black woman who left the U.S. in 2019 because she believed the media narrative: America is systemically racist, and Russia is safer.



🇷🇺 She… pic.twitter.com/cGwBVMhXVQ — 🥷🦅Austin Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) July 17, 2025

The clips do show Villa's neighbors complaining about her leaving items in their hallway. It is not clear in her video what started the argument or if her neighbors were actually motivated by "racism". Western media outlets are taking Villa's word for it and decrying the incident as an example of the discrimination inherent in Russia; similar to how the Kremlin controlled media used Villa in 2020 to make the US look discriminatory.

Critics suggest that Villa is not being completely honest in her account of the attack, noting that nothing her neighbors say in her Instagram clips is racist. It's important to remember that in most countries sticking a cell phone camera in people's faces is considered rude, and these places do not have stringently enforced laws against assault like the US.

Around the world, most altercations tend to be settled with intimidation or violence and there are no authorities available to help. First world western societies are highly coddled in this regard. Camera's are not a shield against fists and it's prudent to learn the habits of a culture and assimilate to avoid tensions.

Villa said that she’s taken the matter to the police, who have done nothing so far to address it. The irony is hard to miss, of course. Commenters question why Villa moved to one of the "whitest countries in the world" if she thought she was escaping white racism? Others ask why she didn't just "move to Africa".

Many black Americans have tried that and met with disappointment, finding that they are still treated like aliens even in places where black people are the majority.

This raises the obvious question: Is the world racist against black Americans, or, are aspects of their culture and behavior annoying and insulting to everyone they encounter?