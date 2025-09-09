BLMers Launch GoFundMe For Subway Stabber, Charlotte Mayor Urges Video Censorship

Authored by Benjamin Bartee via PJMedia.com,

The biggest story in the world over the weekend — on social media, that is; legacy corporate state media ignored it entirely because it’s inconvenient to their narrative — was the unprovoked plunging of a blade into the carotid artery of a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee by a hulking thug with 14 prior arrests for violent crime to his name.

Unlike the legacy media that refuses to touch rampant and totally disproportionate black-on-white crime on pain of death, Athena Thorne covered the story for PJ Media.

In more recently released audio to accompany the video, the killer can be heard congratulating himself: “I got that white girl.”

Unsurprisingly, but still shocking to the conscience, BLM-esque activists sympathetic not to the victim but to the cold-blooded murderer launched not one but two GoFundMe fundraisers in the immediate aftermath, even though video of the assault is widely available on social media and depicts a pre-meditated and, again, wholly unprovoked attack on an innocent and defenseless woman who appears to have barely weighed 100 pounds.

From the first fundraiser for the killer, now deleted but archived here:

Raising money to assist with legal fees for Decarlos Dejuan Brown JR. anything helps fight against the racism and bias against our people. Thank you for giving us a hand to push against this corrupt narrative

From the second, also deleted but also archived here:

While what happened on the Blue Line was a tragedy what we mustn't lose sight of is the fact that Decarlos Brown JR was failed categorically by the Judicial system and the Mental Health Services of North Carolina and as such is not entirely to blame for what happened. As it is so, we endeavor to raise funds for his legal defense and hope to avoid punitive sentencing and to also get him the aid he requires.

The “mental health professionals made him do it” line is so stupid that it’s hard to believe the second fundraiser wasn’t satire.

Speaking to the Washington Examiner, the company explained that it had removed the pages and refunded donor money:

GoFundMe’s Terms of Service explicitly prohibit fundraisers that raise money for the legal defense of anyone formally charged with an alleged violent crime. Consistent with this long-standing policy, this fundraiser has been removed from the platform and the donors who contributed to the fundraiser have been fully refunded.

In separate but equal news, diverse Charlotte Mayor Vi praised the city’s “media partners” (why should media be in “partnership” with government?) for refusing to air the footage — out of respect for the victim, obviously:

The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family.

The hypocrisy is so glaring that it scarcely needs noting, but not one of these DEI public officials — not one — promoted the censorship of the George Floyd overdose video that sparked a summer of rioting from coast to coast.

One must wonder: why the double standard?