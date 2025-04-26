"Bloodbath": Panic Ensues After Trump Admin Takes Wrecking Ball To DOJ's Woke Civil Rights Division

Harmeet Dhillon - Trump's hand-picked choice to lead the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, has been taking a wrecking ball to the woke government entity - forcing out 'a majority of career managers and implementing new priorities' that have radically altered its mandate, NBC News' swamp scribe Ken Dilanian reports.

Harmeet Dhillon

"It’s been a complete bloodbath," one senior DOJ lawyer told Dilanian. Other sources said that over a dozen senior lawyers - "many with decades of experience working under presidents of both parties," have been reassigned, while others have resigned in frustration after they were shuffled around.

Dhillon kicked the hornet's nest last week - issuing a series of memos outlining the shifting priorities, which include (gasp!) "Keeping Men out of Women's Sports," and "Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling."

"This is a 180 shift from the division’s traditional mission," one former senior official said - declining to be named "in fear of retaliation."

"These documents appear to have been created in a vacuum completely divorced from reality," the former official continued. "The division can only enforce statutes that have been passed by Congress, and these orders seem to contemplate division attorneys’ executing on work that fundamentally departs from the division’s long-standing mission."

Translation:

Dhillon, meanwhile, said the changes were no different than what happens anytime there's a change in administration, along with a quest for efficiency.

"Each new administration has its own priorities, and allocates resources accordingly," said Dhillon. "The Trump administration is no different. When I assumed my duties as Assistant Attorney General, I learned that certain sections in Civil Rights had substantial existing caseloads and backlogs, and that formed the basis of temporary details to assist those sections in getting, and staying, caught up."

10 'current and former officials' in the Civil Rights Division told NBC News that several division chiefs have been transferred to roles unrelated to their legal backgrounds, including handling complaints, as well as the office that handles public requests (lol). So, customer service.

"Every presidential administration has its own policy priorities," said former employee Stacey Young, who spent 18 years in the division before resigning in January, "but I don’t think there’s any precedent for an administration almost completely refocusing the civil rights division’s enforcement priorities the way this one has."

So sad.

