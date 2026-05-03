'Bluesky Goes Full Panic' After Fired Trump Official's Anti-ICE Website Doxxes Almost 18,000 Leftists

Nearly 18,000 left-wing activists on BlueSky are in panic mode this weekend after an anti-ICE activist website launched by a fired Trump official exposed their personal details due to a vulnerable connection (an unprotected API).

The website - "GTFO ICE" - was created by former DHS Chief of Staff and Google security executive, Miles Taylor, as a rapid response network that allows people to sign up for alerts about proposed ICE facilities in their area, HRR reports. Taylor, who launched the site in partnership with Project Salt Box, appeared last week on The Rachel Maddow show to announce their "rapid response network to stop ICE prison camps before they start."

The breach exposed sign-up records, may have been forwarded to federal investigators. As Hagerstown Rapid Response writes of their experience:

Three days ago, we signed up on the platform using multiple email addresses and phone numbers across several locations listed on the site, including Hagerstown and Williamsport, Maryland, as well as Salt Lake City. No confirmation emails or texts were received at the time of signup. That changed this morning. One of the phone numbers used during signup received a text message claiming that user data submitted to GTFOICE.org had been forwarded to federal authorities, including the FBI, HSI, and ICE. The message also included inflammatory claims about the individuals behind the project. We responded to the message but received no reply. Shortly after, the GTFOICE.org website appeared to acknowledge an issue. Around 6 p.m. Eastern, the site displayed a notice stating that signups were temporarily paused while a security review was completed. Within roughly twenty minutes, that message was removed and replaced with a generic “under construction” page. It remains unclear whether the message received was the result of a confirmed breach, a malicious spoof, or another form of compromise. However, the sequence of events raises serious questions about how user data was handled and whether it may have been exposed.

Taylor's security clearance was notably suspended in April 2025 for "treasonous conduct" after he allegedly "stoked dissension by manufacturing sensationalist reports on the existence of a supposed "resistance" within the Federal Government." Now, it appears he may have unintentionally honey-potted his left-wing comrades, many of whom reportedly plotted revolution on BlueSky.

Thousands signed up. In fact, a total of 17,662 users were exposed through a public REST API with no real authentication or rate limiting, leaving full records accessible, including timestamps, according to DOGE-aligned investigative journalist, DataRepublican.

The man who ran the third-largest federal department (250,000 employees, $60 billion budget) who oversaw election security architecture and led counterterrorism operations, then served as Google's Head of National Security Policy... ...can't secure a sign-up form. But he does milk hundreds of thousands of NGO dollars on these credentials. While freeloading off his fame as the person who wrote the infamous NYT article "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration." -DataRepublican

🧵🚨 BREAKING: Miles Taylor: "Anonymous," former DHS Chief of Staff, Google security executive launched a website called GTFO ICE that collects your full name, email, phone number, and zip code to join an anti-ICE "rapid response network." And publishes the user infromation via… pic.twitter.com/zDKVIePntM — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

DataRepublican did her typical deep dive on the organizational structure of GTFO ICE, which only suggests it's linked to the protest industrial complex that is funded by dark money via left-wing billionaire kings and queens and their NGOs. She also notes that he launched DEFIANCE.org five months after his clearances were suspended, and five months after that, GTFO ICE.

Taylor's security clearance was suspended by presidential memorandum in April 2025. Trump called his conduct "treasonous." Five months later, Taylor launched DEFIANCE dot org. Five months after that... GTFO ICE. pic.twitter.com/EL3kpWF8GX — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

GTFO ICE is a coalition of three orgs: 1. DEFIANCE dot org : Miles Taylor + Xander Schultz 2. Save America Movement : Steve Schmidt (yes, of the Lincoln Project) 3. Project Salt Box

GTFO ICE is a coalition of three orgs:



1. DEFIANCE dot org : Miles Taylor + Xander Schultz

2. Save America Movement : Steve Schmidt (yes, of the Lincoln Project)

3. Project Salt Box pic.twitter.com/D5TivYRYTO — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Steve Schmidt co-founded the Lincoln Project. Raised ~$65M. Finances called under question when the money went to founders' consulting firms. AOC called it "scam territory." Co-founder John Weaver allegedly soliciting young men. Schmidt now runs Save America Movement ... same structure.

Steve Schmidt co-founded the Lincoln Project. Raised ~$65M. Finances called under question when the money went to founders' consulting firms. AOC called it "scam territory." Co-founder John Weaver allegedly soliciting young men. Schmidt now runs Save America Movement ... same… pic.twitter.com/uBiS0vJSDR — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Scott Goodstein — GTFO ICE's "media contact" — was Obama's 2008 external digital director and led Bernie Sanders' 2016 digital fundraising ($218 million raised). His advisory board ties connect directly to the Arabella Advisors dark money network. "Grassroots."

Scott Goodstein — GTFO ICE's "media contact" — was Obama's 2008 external digital director and led Bernie Sanders' 2016 digital fundraising ($218 million raised). His advisory board ties connect directly to the Arabella Advisors dark money network. "Grassroots." pic.twitter.com/NVSpi7LR63 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

$625,000+ in confirmed Arabella/Sixteen Thirty Fund dark money flows to GTFO ICE coalition principals: • $300K → Lincoln Project (Schmidt) • $250K → One for Democracy (Schultz) • $75K → Defeat by Tweet (Schultz)

$625,000+ in confirmed Arabella/Sixteen Thirty Fund dark money flows to GTFO ICE coalition principals:



• $300K → Lincoln Project (Schmidt)

• $250K → One for Democracy (Schultz)

• $75K → Defeat by Tweet (Schultz) pic.twitter.com/VGUk44P02L — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

DEFIANCE.org calls itself a "nonprofit." I could not find IRS registration. It solicits monthly "memberships" up to $1,000/month... $12,000/year... with no known accountability.

https://t.co/APCLu52iVu calls itself a "nonprofit." I could not find IRS registration. It solicits monthly "memberships" up to $1,000/month... $12,000/year... with no known accountability. pic.twitter.com/3NxLemT4k3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

The "bipartisan grassroots movement" is an unknown "nonprofit" run by Obama's digital director, Lincoln Project's co-founder, with hundreds of thousands in Arabella dark money... whose sign-up form was built by a former DHS Chief of Staff and Google security executive who left everyone's data exposed on an open API. The man who ran homeland security couldn't secure a sign-up form. And we wonder why the government is such a mess.

The "bipartisan grassroots movement" is an unknown "nonprofit" run by Obama's digital director, Lincoln Project's co-founder, with hundreds of thousands in Arabella dark money... whose sign-up form was built by a former DHS Chief of Staff and Google security executive who left… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

DataRepublican continued...

Please follow @astrarce and @bitchuneedsoap , who also helped to break the data breaches of STOP ICE and DEICER. pic.twitter.com/kTLBvfGWkh — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2026

Needless to say - "Bluesky is in full panic. A full on exposed API has revealed thousands of people who signed up for the GTFO Ice site. Full names, phone, and zip codes," one X user noted.

Bluesky is in full panic.



A full on exposed API has revealed thousands of people who signed up for the GTFO Ice site.



Full names, phone, and zip codes. https://t.co/HxjrLydHdE pic.twitter.com/zti8CTrC0N — Grummz (@Grummz) May 2, 2026

To sum up, the same people who wanted to doxx ICE agents may have just doxxed themselves, thanks to sloppy website work by anti-Trump operative Miles Taylor, who should have known better.

The obvious question now: did Taylor accidentally honey-pot his own comrades?