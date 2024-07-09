Bodyguard For Anti-Gun Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Shoots At Would-Be Carjacker

Bodyguards for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor fired shots at an attempted carjacker on Friday outside her northwest DC home, according to a spokesperson for the US Marshals Service.

The perp, 18-year-old Kentrell Flowers, suffered non-fatal injuries and was taken to a local hospital following the incident.

"The Deputy U.S. Marshals involved in the shooting incident were part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices. As a general practice, the U.S. Marshals don’t discuss specifics of protective details," said US Marshals Service spokeswoman Abigail Meyer in a statement.

As the Daily Caller reports:

Kentrell Flowers allegedly approached and pointed a handgun at a car belonging to one of two deputy U.S. Marshals in separate vehicles protecting Sotomayor’s residence around 1:15 a.m., according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Flowers first exited a vehicle before threatening the U.S. Marshal at the 2100 block of 11th Street, the press release stated. The U.S. Marshal fired several shots at the 18-year-old suspect with the help of his U.S. Marshal colleague, who also drew and fired his service weapon from a separate vehicle.

Flowers was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, according to the press release.

In 2010, Justice Sotomayor joined a dissenting opinion in McDonald v. Chicago that stated, “In sum, the Framers did not write the Second Amendment in order to protect a private right of armed self-defense.”



The MPD's Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation.