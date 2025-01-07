Boebert Introduces Legislation To Abolish The ATF

Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO), a staunch firearms advocate, has introduced a bill that would abolish the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The bill, introduced on Jan. 3 when Congress reconvened for its 119th term, remains in the early stages of the legislative process. No text is currently available.

🚨 NEW: Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has filed legislation to abolish the ATF.



Do you support this?



Boebert railed against the ATF in the last Congress, saying the agency goes way too far in "rulemaking" authorities.



"We don't trust the ATF because of their overreaching… pic.twitter.com/SQcjxOlolh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

In February of 2023, Boebert said: "There's been a lot of talk about defunding the ATF, even abolishing the agency altogether, and I'm still here waiting to hear a good reason why the ATF should remain an agency at all. Instead of providing regulations that keep our communities safe, this agency has made our communities more dangerous by wandering weapons to the cartels. Operation Fast and Furious exposed the recklessness of the ATF, how little regard they have for the rule of law, and Americans have had a hard time viewing these agencies and their rules as legitimate."

Boebert isn't the first Republican to suggest doing away with the ATF. In November, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) called for the ATF to be abolished, citing numerous "mistakes" by the agency, including Operation Fast and Furious - and vowed to introduce similar legislation to Boebert.

🚨 I'm introducing legislation in the next Congress to Abolish the ATF! pic.twitter.com/keK0zpmhRJ — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) November 20, 2024

The ATF has been accused of regulatory overreach by several gun rights groups - including introducing a rule classifying pistols with braces as short-barreled rifles. In August, the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the stabilizing brace rule was likely unconstitutional, Newsweek reports.

Meanwhile, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said in May of 2023, "Under the Biden administration, the ATF has been weaponized against gun owners and Americans who wish to acquire firearms in numerous ways in recent years."