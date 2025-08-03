Boeing Defense Union Set To Strike For First Time Since 1996

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 837, representing 3,200 Boeing defense workers across Missouri and Illinois and affiliated with the AFL–CIO/CLC, has rejected a modified four-year labor deal with Boeing. As a result, for the first time since 1996, a strike will begin at midnight, impacting operations at key fighter jet plants.

"IAM District 837 members have spoken loud and clear, they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation's defense," IAM District 837 Directing Business Representative Tom Boelling stated in a press release, adding, "We stand shoulder to shoulder with these working families as they fight for fairness and respect on the job."

The 3,200 machinists were in a week-long federally mandated "cooling-off" period after rejecting Boeing's initial labor contract last Sunday. By Friday, Boeing presented a modified offer that included a 20% pay boost, raising average annual pay from $75,000 to $102,600, along with other perks, including a $5,000 signing bonus.

For some context, the last time IAM District 837 went on strike was in 1996, a labor action that lasted 99 days. There's no telling how long the current stoppage will last, but it will undoubtedly impact operations at the F-15, F/A-18, and cutting-edge missile and defense technologies plants.

The timing of the strike comes as the world is on fire and deepening into a bipolar state. We asked a very simple question early last week:

One must ask whether foreign adversaries, as part of their hybrid warfare campaign to implode the US from within, have exploited this union in an attempt to strike a critical node in America's defense manufacturing hub.

Indeed, the heads of IAM District 837 were pro-globalist Joe Biden...

It's not far-fetched to suggest that foreign adversaries could infiltrate unions; it's a well-documented tactic in the hybrid warfare playbook.