Bohemian Grove Membership List Leaked

An independent journalist has obtained and published what appears to be the 2023 attendance list for ultra-secretive Bohemian Grove, the annual summer encampment of the all-male Bohemian Club in Sonoma County, California, providing a rare look at the roster of American elites who gathered at the shadowy retreat.

The list, first shared by Substack journalist Daniel Boguslaw and authenticated by at least one club member, lists more than 2,200 names, organized by the club's distinctive “camps.”

The Bohemian Club, which also operates a private clubhouse in San Francisco, has long guarded the privacy of its activities, guided by the motto “Weaving Spiders Come Not Here,” the New York Post reports.

While the list reflects participation in the 2023 encampment rather than lifetime membership in the club, it includes a notable array of influential figures. Among them are:

Henry Kissinger - Former U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor - one of the most influential diplomats of the 20th/21st century.

Entire list here:

Daniel Boguslaw Bohemain Grove List-1 by Zerohedge Janitor

The Bohemian Grove drew wider public attention in 2000 when radio host Alex Jones infiltrated the grounds and secretly recorded the club's signature ritual, the Cremation of Care. In the ceremony, robed participants gather before a 40-foot owl statue to symbolically burn an effigy representing “Care” in a theatrical performance featuring dramatic lighting, music, and pyrotechnics. Jones, accompanied by cameraman Mike Hanson, used the footage as the centerpiece of his documentary Dark Secrets: Inside Bohemian Grove.

In 1971, then-President Richard Nixon, an occasional attendee of Bohemian Club gatherings, once bluntly told aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman that the retreat was “the most faggy goddamned thing you could ever imagine."

What gave it away?