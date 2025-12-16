Does The Bondi Beach Massacre Prove Liberal Governments Love Mass Shootings?

If there is one thing that leftist politicians are proficient at (or at the very least consistent at), it's the exploitation of tragedies to push forward their agendas. One of those agendas is the complete disarmament of law abiding citizens so that they no longer have the means to defend themselves against criminals, terrorists or authoritarian governments. Another agenda is the demonization of conservatives to the point that their mere existence is labeled a "threat to democracy."

Without fail, anytime there is a mass shooting event or an assassination leftist officials and the media immediately jump to the accusation that the "right wing" must somehow be involved. If there's no evidence of such involvement, they simply lie and accuse conservatives anyway (as we witnessed with the assassination of Charlie Kirk).

Furthermore, the true culprits and causes are often glossed over or buried if they are inconvenient to the establishment narrative. For example, multiple mass murder events in Europe involving Islamic terrorists driving cars and trucks into crowds are invariably tossed down the memory hole and rarely spoken of again. Addressing the cause - mass immigration from third world countries - is admonished as racist or xenophobic.

Liberals love mass shootings most of all, and the latest shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia is a perfect example. They have an extensive playbook ready to go in case their is an active shooter event and they follow it like clockwork. Here's how they operate...

Hide The Identities Of The Shooters (Unless They Are White, Conservative And Straight)

Liberal officials and left wing media will seek to suppress the identity details of the killers for as long as realistically possible if the culprits are minorities, immigrants, Muslims, LGBT or left wing activists.

Social media histories are swiftly erased, leaving the public with only tiny crumbs of evidence. Amateur sleuths are ridiculed when they find the truth, until the truth is officially admitted. Manifestos are censored and restricted until years later.

Unless, of course, the culprits are white, straight males, and then all of the information is released like a flood onto the internet. Media stories will talk about the attack for weeks or months, reiterating the "dangers" of right wing ideology. In other words, if the killers have the right politics, sexual orientation, religion or skin color, they are protected from mainstream scrutiny.

In the case of the Bondi Beach shooters, the fact that they are Muslim migrants of Pakistani origin is being incessantly ignored. Instead, the media initially pumped out hero stories about a Muslim man who tackled one of the shooters while refusing to identify the gunmen.

Blame The Victims If They Are Inconvenient (Ignore The Ideology Of The Killers)

When Charlie Kirk was murdered, the media and leftist politicians quickly blamed none other than Charlie Kirk for his own death. Their claim was that his "rhetoric incited violence" and they asserted that it was "karmic justice" that a man who defended gun rights was killed by a gun. They also lied and claimed the shooter was MAGA.

Their message was clear (and insane): If you support gun rights, we have the right to shoot you. This mentality only convinces conservatives that they are correct to keep their guns, for what else is keeping the far-left from killing them all? The political left sought to bury the actual ideological drive of the prime suspect in the Charlie Kirk murder; a far-leftist who engaged in a homosexual relationship with a transgender partner.

When trans-shooter Audrey Hale shot up a Christian school, a large number of leftists argued that she was justified because the school was a "symbol of trans genocide". Meaning, in their view, the existence of Christians who oppose transgender ideology are all guilty and deserve to die. Authorities under Joe Biden refused to release Hale's full manifesto to the public.

Following a t*rrorist attack targeting jews in Sydney by islamic t*rrorists, the Prime Minister of Australia warns about “right-wing extremism.” pic.twitter.com/rH4qoIKZQu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 15, 2025

In the case of Bondi Beach, political leaders are trying to associate the shooting with "right wing extremism" even though the shooters were both Muslim migrants. There's also little doubt that numerous leftists will take to social media to blame the mostly Jewish victims because "Gaza is a thing." The victims only matter if they are not currently on the enemies list of the leftist hierarchy.

Blame The Existence Of Guns (Punish Law Abiding Citizens Whenever Criminals Kill With Firearms)

Australia already has some of the most strict gun laws in the western world. Only 3.4% of Australians have been able to get the approval for gun licenses necessary to purchase firearms and the types of firearms they are allowed to buy are heavily controlled (the vast majority of firearms in civilian hands are shotguns and bolt action hunting rifles).

🚨 JUST IN: The Australian Prime Minister is now planning EVEN MORE gun control after the Islamic terror attack in Bondi Beach.



Australia has some of the world's STRICTEST gun laws.



These politicians don't seem to grasp the MUSLIMS were the problem in this case; NOT THE GUNS. pic.twitter.com/y5MUwbP5Rg — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2025

Keep in mind that Australia has a population smaller than the state of Texas with 11 times the amount of land. Most of Australia is a wilderness where firearms are often necessary (though, necessity should not matter to gun rights). The percentage of legal gun owners who commit gun crimes in Australia is less than 0.01%, yet, the leftist Australian government is already seeking to restrict the rights of good people even further.

This simply shows that the government is on the side of criminals and not on the side of law abiding people. The use of mass punishment any time there is a shooting crime indicates an agenda of total disarmament. Politicians do not care about the murder victims or the true cause, they only want to use the event as a vehicle to further disarm the citizenry.