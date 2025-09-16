Bondi Faces Rare Conservative Rage For 'Hate Speech' Comments

Following the assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk last week, terrible human beings celebrated his death instead of simply saying "I'm sorry for your loss" and letting their political opponents mourn in peace. And as vile as these assholes may be, they have a right to be vile - lest we jump back onto that slippery slope of 'hate speech' that Democrats used to try and take your rights away - in a return to innocent bakers who run private businesses being prosecuted for refusing to do 2SLGBTQI++#0 wedding cakes.

This is why immense backlash among conservative commentators has sent Attorney General Pam Bondi scrambling to clarify her earlier controversial words over prosecuting hate speech. She had said during a Monday podcast that the Justice Department would "absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech." Prominent voices on the right are calling for her immediate firing, given this slippery term 'hate speech' when weaponized by the government will inevitably be used against conservatives in any future Democratic or left-leaning administration. Matt Walsh had among the most cogent critiques...

Get rid of her. Today. This is insane. Conservatives have fought for decades for the right to refuse service to anyone. We won that fight. Now Pam Bondi wants to roll it all back for no reason. The employee who didn’t print the flyer was already fired by his employer. This stuff… https://t.co/Ry7PEUz1ca — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 16, 2025

Walsh pointed that out that these incidents wherein people celebrate the death of Charlie Kirk are "being handled successfully through free speech and free markets" and so this is "totally gratuitous and pointless." He emphasized, "We need the AG focused on bringing down the left wing terror cells, not prosecuting Office Depot for God’s sake."

Indeed it is especially professors and public school teachers who are losing their jobs or being disciplined by their institutions, after rightly being called out - and with their institutions being notified. Things are happening - yet without the government having to step in to play police force.

As Walsh elsewhere explained, "There should be social consequences for people who openly celebrate the murder of an innocent man. But there obviously shouldn’t be any legal repercussions for 'hate speech,' which is not even a valid or coherent concept. There is no law against saying hateful things, and there shouldn’t be."

People need to remember that at the end of the day the government is not your friend, no matter who is in power. As we've been highlighting, the government, irrespective of ideology, does not miss opportunities to revoke civil liberties of the peasants, which are inherently and irrevocably in opposition to the interests of the governing authorities; there is no upside to them allowing the rabble to express their grievances, only headache and threat to their rule. A few examples of apparent justification for censorship and other unconstitutional abuses of power from just the first quarter of this century include 9/11, COVID, and January 6th — and, now, the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

One Libertarian writer for Reason magazine had this to say...

This is psychotic. The federal government cannot, in fact, prosecute you for refusing to print a message you disagree with—which was core to Republicans' ideology until all of 5 seconds ago. I am speechless. https://t.co/9rUZOx8wJw — Billy Binion (@billybinion) September 16, 2025

And journalist Glenn Greenwald went off on a seething attack, while highlighting "There's only one law and Constitution for everyone" - and that:

None of this has anything to do with "hate speech," which is what Pam Bondi said was distinct from "free speech." She's too dumb to describe basic law without notes. She has too little integrity to just admit she erred. She has no respect for anyone who heard what she said.

This was Greenwald's fierce reaction to Bondi's Tuesday morning effort at doing damage control, wherein she wrote on X, "Hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence is NOT protected by the First Amendment. It’s a crime. For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over.

Nobody asked for this actually.



We do not want Hate Speech laws. https://t.co/zFbSk1OofT — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) September 16, 2025

She had continued: "Free speech protects ideas, debate, even dissent but it does NOT and will NEVER protect violence. It is clear this violent rhetoric is designed to silence others from voicing conservative ideals. We will never be silenced. Not for our families, not for our freedoms, and never for Charlie. His legacy will not be erased by fear or intimidation."

But Bondi is being urged to halt this dangerous confusing of terms: Do not call true threats or incitement hate speech - given the federal government has long proven its willingness to weaponize this incredibly loose label in cases where there is no violence or real direct threat.

Unbelievably bad take by Bondi, worthy of immediate resignation of an Attorney General.



Hate speech does not exist, you can say mean things about people.



We have very specific limitations such as direct calls for violence, but amorphous “hate speech” does not exist.



Charlie… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 16, 2025

Former Fox show host and political pundit Megyn Kelly was more conciliatory in her response. Kelly wrote:

Hate speech is not prosecutable in America (which is good). Pam Bondi knows this. I am guessing, given the statements by Stephen Miller yesterday about targeting violent cells, she means those who actually plan violence, which would not be about the speech but the conspiracy.

But again, there are plenty of leading conservative voices who are not buying it, amid continued demands for her removal - also after botching the handling of the Epstein files.

Alas, the only problem is that President Trump might be in agreement with Bondi's initial take...

President Trump defined “hate speech” as those being “unfair” to him, adding that they might be prosecuted.



WHY ARE WE DOING TIHS! pic.twitter.com/EDe0DjHfFK — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) September 16, 2025

Here's the late Charlie Kirk, in his own words:

Lastly, one anon commenter on X voiced fear that "The republicans are currently setting up the infrastructure that will ensure that the democrats can put us in jail for saying words like retard and faggot."