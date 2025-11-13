Bondi Says Acting US Attorney Alina Habba Confronted, Property Destroyed

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Thursday that an individual allegedly tried to confront acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba and destroyed property.

Alina Habba, with husband Gregg Reuben, is sworn in by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi as interim U.S. attorney for New Jersey, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on March 28, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Bondi vowed to find and prosecute the person.

“Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys,” she said, before confirming that the U.S. attorney was Habba. The person then allegedly “destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene,” Bondi added. “Thankfully, Alina is ok.”

“Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country,” Bondi wrote in a post on X.

Bondi did not provide details about the incident. A description of the suspect was not provided.

In a separate comment, Bondi vowed to find the perpetrator and said that they would be “brought to justice.”

“Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable,” Bondi said.

In a post on X, Habba said she “will not be intimidated by radical lunatics” for doing her job, in response to Bondi’s post.

Minutes later, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on X that the FBI is involved in the investigation into the individual who confronted her and stressed there will be “zero tolerance” for such acts.

Habba is considered an ally of President Donald Trump, as she served as one of his personal attorneys, namely during his trial in New York City, and as a White House counselor before she was tapped to serve as the acting U.S. attorney for the state.

The Senate has not yet confirmed Habba as the U.S. attorney for the state, and the White House withdrew her nomination in the upper chamber in July as part of a procedural maneuver to allow her to remain in an acting role. The judge’s order said that her actions since July could be declared void, but put his order on hold so that the Department of Justice (DOJ) could appeal.

On Oct. 20, a three-judge panel of the Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals questioned the administration’s decision to keep Habba as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey but didn’t immediately issue a ruling after the arguments.

According to the DOJ, Habba’s office supervises hundreds of federal prosecutors and other officials. That includes offices in Newark, Camden, and Trenton, New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.