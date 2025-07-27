print-icon
Bongino Declares He's "Shocked To The Core" By FBI Deep State Investigations

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino has claimed that investigations into Deep State weaponisation of law enforcement and intelligence operations are underway behind the scenes and that what he has already discovered has profoundly “shocked” him.

“During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening,” Bongino states in an X post.

He adds, “The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us.”

“But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core,” Bongino urges.

He continues, “We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

“We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE,” Bongino further asserts. 

He concludes “As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not “my truth,” or “your truth,” but THE TRUTH.”

Respondents on X, clearly frustrated with the lack of action in the past six months called on Bongino to make something meaningful happen.

