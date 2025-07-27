Bongino Declares He's "Shocked To The Core" By FBI Deep State Investigations

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino has claimed that investigations into Deep State weaponisation of law enforcement and intelligence operations are underway behind the scenes and that what he has already discovered has profoundly “shocked” him.

“During my tenure here as the Deputy Director of the FBI, I have repeatedly relayed to you that things are happening that might not be immediately visible, but they are happening,” Bongino states in an X post.

He adds, “The Director and I are committed to stamping out public corruption and the political weaponization of both law enforcement and intelligence operations. It is a priority for us.”

“But what I have learned in the course of our properly predicated and necessary investigations into these aforementioned matters, has shocked me down to my core,” Bongino urges.

He continues, “We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.”

“We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE,” Bongino further asserts.

He concludes “As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not “my truth,” or “your truth,” but THE TRUTH.”

Respondents on X, clearly frustrated with the lack of action in the past six months called on Bongino to make something meaningful happen.

The counters are all still at zero, Dan.



You guys are doing legitimately amazing things with normal criminals, but none of it will matter if you guys don’t find a way to cut the heads off the Hydra (Deep State) and cauterize the wounds closed.



If you don’t do that, the things… pic.twitter.com/33HvJsF2v5 — Alex (@EuropaActual) July 26, 2025

The message is much appreciated. I know you are exceptionally busy, but one recommendation–can you illuminate why not one person who has committed obvious crimes (e.g., Russiagagte, impeachment nonsense, etc.) has not been arrested? In the real world, when one commits a crime,… — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) July 26, 2025

Arrest the politicians on the Epstein list and the elites on it — IndependentLoudVoice (@peacehasacost) July 26, 2025

We’re looking for perp walks, and handcuffs — 🔥Fire Newz (@FireNewz) July 26, 2025

Patriotic musings aren’t enough anymore Dan, people want to know the truth. — Dissident Media (@DissidentMedia) July 26, 2025

If it’s shocked you so so deep to your very core as a man, an American man then you owe it to the people and blow the whistle on the corruption! You need to start exposing people, naming names! NOW! This is more important than you or your family! God put you there for a reason!… — WDM2.0 (@Skyneye) July 26, 2025

