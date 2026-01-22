Booming US Firearms Industry Could Get 2026 Deregulatory Boost From Trump Administration

Authored by John Haughey via The Epoch Times,

Record sales made the first year of the second Trump administration a profitable one for the nation’s $92 billion firearms industry, but the potential for federal regulatory rollbacks in his second year could provide manufacturers and retailers with long-term assurances they need to thrive.

That is why state lawmakers need to act fast, South Dakota Gov. Larry Rhoden said, calling on Republicans in state capitols nationwide to “seize the opportunity we see right now with Trump” in the White House to adopt bills that protect gun owners’ rights.

“We were just playing defense” for years, said Rhoden, one of seven Republican governors to participate in a Jan. 21 Governors’ Forum on the firearms industry during the second day of the Jan. 20–23 Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show at the Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

“We’ve taken the lead in South Dakota” by adopting a bill that bans “coding firearms,” he said. “We have an opportunity, and we need to retake advantage of it” right now before the midterms to “move the needle” on such issues as deregulating suppressors and interstate firearms commerce, he added.

The Trump administration has not been as aggressive in addressing firearms reform as it has in other realms, but White House Counsel David Warrington said that’s about the change.

He noted Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche is at the annual show, which is projected to draw more than 55,000 industry executives and sales staff from all 50 states and more than 126 countries to tour 2,800 vendors offering wares on “13.9 miles of aisles” sprawled across 19 acres on The Strip.

Among changes expected to be forwarded by the administration in 2026 include proposals to ease private gun sales, ship firearms interstate via mail, export firearms overseas, trim fees for licensed retailers, and simplify the 4473 Form required when purchasing a firearm, including requiring applicants list their biological sex at birth.

President Donald Trump recognizes gun owners are among his most ardent supporters, Warrington said, adding the president checks with him and Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, who leads the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division’s Second Amendment group, to ensure gun owners’ rights are secure and to ask about initiatives to further strengthen them.

“He tells me, ‘The people that stuck with me through the toughest and hardest times are the same people who believe in the Second Amendment,’” Warrington said.

Industry In Demand

There are more than 10,000 U.S. companies that manufacture, distribute, and sell firearms, ammunition, and hunting equipment. They directly employ nearly 151,000 people and generate an additional 232,327 supplier/ancillary jobs, earning more than $26 billion in wages while contributing $91.65 billion in activity to the nation’s economy in 2024, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) documents in its Firearm and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact Report for 2025.

That’s nearly a 400 percent increases compared to the $19.1 billion it generated in 2008, the foundation notes, adding the industry’s average $68,300 annual salary is above median workforce ranges, and that the industry and its employees paid nearly $11 billion in local and state taxes, and $941.8 million in excise taxes paid to Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Fund in 2024.

The industry is boosted by millions of new gun owners over the last five years who have undergone review on the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), although the number of background checks—an indicator, but not verified documentation, of a sale—declined by 4 percent in to 14.6 million in 2025 from 15.38 million in 2004, the foundation documents.

The foundation, whose 9,000 members include manufacturers, distributors, retailers, shooting ranges, and publishers, is the nation’s largest gun owners’ rights lobbying presence in Washington. According to Open Secrets, it spent $5.5 million on DC lobbying in 2025 and nearly $7 million in 2024. During those same two years, the National Rifle Association spent $2.2 million and $4.9 million, respectively, on federal lobbying.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks with firearms industry representatives on Jan. 21, 2026, after participating in a Governors’ Forum at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, where 60,000 people are expected to view and purchase outdoors and law enforcement gear from more than 2,800 companies during the three-day annual trade show. John Haughey/Epoch Times

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said her state has targeted firearms manufacturers because they produce quality products and pay employees well with benefits. She offered advice to companies unhappy with the regulatory environment they are now in, such as those in leading firearms manufacturer states like California.

“First thing, operate in a red state. One of the reasons is blue states make so many regulations,“ she said, adding that manufacturers are ”looking for a new place to go” where development codes are manageable, energy is available, and the industry is appreciated.

“Arkansas is a red state. It is the best red state,” Sanders said, noting it is third in the nation in per capita industry impact.

“The only reason we aren’t number one is so many people in Arkansas are buying these products and keeping them in-state.”

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said the state’s economic development agency receives “three to six” calls a week from firearms manufacturers about relocating to Montana. He recently heard about a company having issues with Colorado regulations and “cold-called them,” he said. “I have a simple pitch: ‘Come back to America,’” which the state has turned into a marketing video.

The biggest obstacle to the industry’s growth, the governors agreed, is the availability of a workforce with skills in needed crafts such as CMC (Computerized Machining Center) operators, welders, and gunsmiths, with all touting state programs that link companies with high school and community college vocational education programs.