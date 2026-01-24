Armed Suspect Shot By Border Patrol Dies; Tear Gas Deployed As Protesters Swarm Area

Update (1344ET):

New angle of the shooting incident:

Another angle of federal agents killing a Minnesota legal observer, which appears to come from the direction of the woman in pink filming from the sidewalk.



Obtained by Drop Site News pic.twitter.com/IT56ftPkYP — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) January 24, 2026

(Update: 1240ET):

The armed man shot by federal agents today in Minneapolis has died, according to the city's police chief.

Close up picture of the suspect who was shot and is confirmed to be dead. pic.twitter.com/cvpprtQe1e — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) January 24, 2026

DHS has issued a statement regarding the incident:

At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun, seen here. The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted. More details on the armed struggle are forthcoming. Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.



About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement.

As noted by DHS, protesters have come out in force, resulting in the deployment of tear gas.

🚨BREAKING: Total CHAOS unfolding right now at the Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting scene,leftist mobs swarming, clashing with agents, blocking streets, and turning it into a war zone.



This is exactly why the Insurrection Act needs to be invoked!

https://t.co/8X2TYFcmKR — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 24, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Federal agents are UNLEASHING crowd control munitions on leftists in Minneapolis after an armed suspect was shot and killed



Mayor Frey and Tim Walz caused this. They called for people to FIGHT BACK against Border agents, and look what happened.



THEY SHOULD RESIGN.… pic.twitter.com/ZTGvWtLjMc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 24, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis looks like a WARZONE right now after leftist rioters swarm agents and force them to unload a ball BARRAGE of tear gas



SEND IN THE TROOPS!



DO NOT BACK DOWN TO THESE THUGS! pic.twitter.com/Lb6fUhaSXE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 24, 2026

RELATED: Odds of a shutdown just spiked on Polymarket - as DHS legislation that funds ICE at current levels without policy restrictions is now in the Senate and needs 60 votes to pass by next Friday. With today's shooting, it's going to be an uphill battle to say the least.

Stay tuned for updates, it's about to go off...

Weeks after a left-wing legal observer was shot and killed in Minneapolis amid pressure campaigns against federal officers carrying out immigration enforcement operations in the sanctuary city - reports of another federal agent involved in a shooting has hit social media feeds.

"Multiple law enforcement sources tell me there has just been a Border Patrol involved shooting in Minneapolis near 26th Street & Nicollet Ave. with Border Patrol shooting a person. I'm told the person is "down" and medics are working on them. No details yet on who it was or what led up to the shooting. Working sources and will update when I have more," Fox News reporter Bill Melugin wrote on X.

BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement sources tell me there has just been a Border Patrol involved shooting in Minneapolis near 26th Street & Nicollet Ave. with Border Patrol shooting a person. I’m told the person is “down” and medics are working on them. No details yet on who it… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

Melugin noted that the Department of Homeland Security told him the suspect was armed with a pistol. The reporter posted an image of what appears to be a Sig Sauer P320, possibly a 9 mm, with a Sig optic on the slide.

BREAKING: DHS tells @FoxNews the suspect was armed with a gun, which has been recovered by federal agents. pic.twitter.com/GLZJMdwIup — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 24, 2026

Citizen journalist Collin Rugg posted footage that appears to show the final moments before the suspect was shot. It appears he was in a struggle with multiple federal agents. About 20 seconds into the video, an apparent gunshot is heard, with the suspect lying on the ground.

JUST IN: There has been a Border Patrol-involved shooting in Minneapolis, according to Fox News' @BillMelugin_.



The incident reportedly happened from across the street from Glam Doll Donuts near 26th St. and Nicollet Ave.



"I’m told the person is 'down' and medics are working on… pic.twitter.com/kVioh8lOTr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 24, 2026

City of Minneapolis on X responds to the incident:

We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) January 24, 2026

Gov. Walz also responds:

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.



The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

*This story is developing. Check back for more updates.