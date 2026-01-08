Border Patrol Agents Shoot Two People In Sanctuary City Portland

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents shot two individuals in the sanctuary city of Portland on Thursday evening, according to local media. The incident comes one day after the ICE-involved shooting of an "ICE Watch" left-wing activist in Minneapolis on Wednesday. While details surrounding the Portland shooting remain scarce, the risk of overnight protests or riots is elevated, given the metro area's established Antifa presence and left-wing activist networks.

Portland-based KATU reports:

Portland police said their officers were called to 102nd and Southeast Main Street at about 2:20 p.m., where they said they confirmed federal agents were involved in a shooting. The condition of the two people who were shot wasn't immediately known but Portland City Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney said as far as she knew they were still alive. Portland police said at a 2:24 p.m., they had learned that a man who had been shot called to request help near Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. Arriving officers found a man and a woman wounded from apparent gunshot wounds. Police confirmed federal agents were involved. The two people who were wounded were taken to the hospital.

"The call log also shows a 911 call from Border Patrol stated that a husband and wife who were shot almost ran the agent(s) over. ABC News is reporting that the shooting occurred near East Burnside and 141st Avenue," citizen journalist Andy Ngo wrote on X.

Breaking: Two people have just been shot by Border Patrol during an immigration operation in Portland, Ore. Anti-ICE accounts have circulated screenshots alleging that a 911 dispatcher leaked to them information about a call for police assistance.



The call log also shows a 911… pic.twitter.com/IVukXHnGD7 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2026

We must note that from Minneapolis to Portland, these incidents are escalating in sanctuary metro areas that are home to Antifa cells, Antifa-aligned groups, or left-wing activist nonprofit networks, suggesting a broader pattern of escalation.

