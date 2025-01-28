Border Reporter Has "Never Seen Anything" Like This Before...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin published a post Monday outlining how he has never seen anything like what is happening at the border since President Trump took office a week ago.

“Per sources, Border Patrol recorded just 582 illegal crossings at the southern border yesterday, with not a single one of the nine sectors hitting 200. I’ve never seen anything this low in all of my border coverage,” Melugin urged.

He continued, “The numbers were already flat/low in Biden’s final week, bouncing between 1,200-1,400 illegal crossings daily, but the numbers have been falling off a cliff since Trump took office.”

Melugin further breaks the numbers down, noting “To put this into perspective, at the height of the border crisis in December 2023, Border Patrol hit a record high 11,000+ illegal crossings across the border in a single day, with the Del Rio sector alone getting 4,000+”

“I’m told there were 582 illegal crossings across the southern border yesterday, with only 60 happening in the Del Rio sector,” Melugin revealed.

“And there are no longer 1,500+ migrants being released at ports of entry via the CBP One cell phone app every single day, as Trump immediately terminated the program,” he added.

“It’s still very early – we’ll see if these incredibly low numbers hold, especially heading into spring,” Melugin concluded.

Would you believe it, it turns out that enforcing the law at the border actually works!

Wow! The numbers are cratering. Glad to see this. I bet they will go even lower! — Kellie L. Aldrich (@two_bysea) January 27, 2025

Because we are allowing the border patrol to do their job. Plus we have the U.S. Military on the border. — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) January 27, 2025

As we highlighted, Trump is deploying active duty troops to the border to assist Border Patrol.

He has also mulled reassigning IRS agents to the border to assist with security.

The encounters figures are unprecedented:

So, we got fewer illegals sneaking in 'cause Trump threw a bunch of soldiers at the border. Coincidence? I think not. It's like saying, "Hey, wanna cross? Meet our new friends in camo!" — Panther (@PantherCat10) January 27, 2025

Turns out all the Biden Cartel needed to do to stop the border invasion was do their actual job. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) January 27, 2025

How is it that the previous administration couldn’t do any of what Trump is doing?

This is absolutely incredible.



A reminder that Joe Biden said he needed an act of Congress to do EXACTLY what Trump is doing all by himself... — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) January 27, 2025

Which means the previously wide open border was a choice by our government. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) January 27, 2025

They allowed it, didn’t want to stop it! More of the plan to fundamentally change America ! — CYNTHIA FANNING (@CYNTHFANNING) January 27, 2025

* * *

