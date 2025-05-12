Border Then Vs. Now: Videos Prove Flood Of Illegals Was Intentional

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Border Patrol posted footage of a massive processing facility on the southern border that has been dismantled, but just a few months ago was heaving with thousands of illegal aliens, proving conclusively that the flow could have been stopped at any time.

The videos show the huge area in Texas previously manned by the Del Rio sector teeming with activity in December 2023, then sitting virtually unused in February 2025, before being taken down and removed earlier this month, leaving just an empty field.

Are we supposed to believe that this couldn’t have also been actioned in the past four years?

It proves beyond a shadow of a doubt what whoever was really running the country under Biden was really up to.

And they lied about not being able to stop it.

There are people, no matter if they were figureheads and didn’t hold real authority, who should be held accountable and punished accordingly.

So, Mayorkas vs Noem no comparison.



Since Trump took office encounters of illegals at the U.S.-Mexico border have significantly decreased. Data indicates that in February 2025, Border Patrol arrested 8,300 migrants, the lowest monthly level since 2000. In March 2025, encounters dropped further to 7,000, the fewest since monthly records began in 2000.

In contrast, the peak of migrant encounters under President Joe Biden occurred in December 2023, with approximately 370,000 encounters, or about 12,000 per day.

This reflects a roughly 95% reduction in daily encounters under Trump’s initial months compared to Biden’s peak.

Additionally, “gotaways” (migrants not apprehended) have reportedly decreased significantly under Trump, with a daily average of 77 over a 21-day period in early 2025, compared to 1,837 daily under Biden in fiscal year 2023.

