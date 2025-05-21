Boys Targeted With Investigation After Complaining About Trans Student In School Locker Room

In 2021 Loudon County Schools in Virginia were implementing DEI policies that allowed for trans students to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their preferred gender. The institutional decision to let trans students essentially do whatever they please regardless of safety concerns led to an incident in May of that year in which a trans girl (boy pretending to be a girl) sexually assaulted a female student in a school bathroom.

The Loudon case sparked a national firestorm, not just because of the rape (which the boy was eventually convicted of), but because of the reported attempts by school officials to cover up the attack.

The teen perpetrator was found criminally responsible for two counts of sodomy in the May 28 incident at Stone Bridge High School and a separate incident on Oct. 6 at Broad Run High School after he was transferred to that school. He was placed on supervised probation in a locked juvenile treatment facility until his 18th birthday.

According to court documents from the civil suit case, the victim claimed the Loudoun County Public Schools system failed to protect her when she reported the sexual assault to leaders at the high school, who did not follow Title IX protocols. The filing claimed that the school tried to avoid reporting the assault to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and a guidance counselor refused to talk about the sexual assault at first, calling in the victim’s parents because she had been “beaten up” by a male student in the bathroom.

The lawsuit says the school only called the police when the teenage victim’s father “caused an incident at the front office,” as he became upset about the lack of law enforcement’s involvement. This was the same father who was arrested later for trying to speak out about his daughter's assault at a public school board meeting.

This event and others set in motion a national debate over transgender policies in public schools. Progressive run districts argued that parents have little to no say in their children's educational environment. Parents who raised concerns about trans policies were placed under investigation by the FBI for potential "domestic terrorism". The politicized nature of US schools was exposed. The culture war was about to go nuclear.

When Democrats tried to ideologically groom other people's children, that was the moment they committed political suicide.

Fast forward to 2025 and the American people have decided the trans agenda is an unacceptable element of US schooling that needs to go. The wider culture war is over but there are still elements of progressive indoctrination everywhere. Case in point: Loudon County Schools are once again in the headlines as they continue to try to force students to accept transgenderism as a normal part of their education.

This time, instead of ignoring Title IX protections, they are misapplying them in an apparent effort to silence three male students who were caught on camera complaining about a transgender student (girl pretending to be a boy) changing in the boys locker room.

School officials have pursued a Title IX investigation against the boys, calling their complaints "sexual harassment". Parents report that the officials tried to interrogate the boys and also refused to show the video evidence until pressured to do so.

Nothing in the video footage indicates sexual harassment. In fact, the boys respond quite the opposite, saying they are uncomfortable with the locker room situation. The trans student who illegally filmed inside the locker room was, of course, not placed under investigation by the school.

Luckily, the story has caught the attention of the Virginia Governor's Office. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is looking into the district response, saying he’s “deeply concerned” about how Loudoun County Public Schools handled the matter. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that the state will investigate Loudoun County Public Schools following media reports.

“Students who express legitimate concerns about sharing locker rooms with individuals of the opposite biological sex should not be subjected to harassment or discrimination claims,” Youngkin said in a statement.

The situation is reflective of a larger issue, which is the ongoing progressive attempt to change the legal language of sexual harassment to include charges against people that speak out against open door policies for transgenders in historically gender exclusive spaces. The use of sexual harassment investigations is simply a weapon to silence dissent against the trans agenda.

Women's locker rooms and bathrooms in particular have become a battleground, with mentally ill men invading women's private spaces across the country while claiming to be the opposite gender. Incidents involving trans boys (girls pretending to be boys) are more rare, but represent an equally troubling development. The Trump Administration's intent to defund schools that enforce trans inclusion ideology will perhaps finally bring an end to the absurd debate, the the entrenched nature of woke ideology in the education system is a problem that will surely take years to sort out.