Brazil's Bolsonaro Diagnosed With Early-Stage Skin Cancer Just After Conviction

The defense team for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to cite his deteriorating health as grounds to request house arrest instead of prison time, following his conviction for attempting to overturn the 2022 election, for which was sentenced by the country's supreme court to a harsh 27-years and three months, just days ago.

Doctors announced Wednesday that the 70-year old, who has been dubbed the "Brazilian Donald Trump", has been diagnosed with early-stage skin cancer in two lesions which were recently removed for testing.

Associated Press: Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by his wife Michelle Bolsonaro, departs a hospital where he received medical treatment.

Bolsonaro is currently under house arrest in Brasília, but already he's made two hospital visits since last week's historic ruling convicted him for alleged coup-related activity.

Sunday saw him undergo a procedure for the removal of several skin legions, while Tuesday saw him rushed back again after his son said he experienced vomiting, low blood pressure, and a bout of uncontrollable hiccups. He has since been released.

His just announced cancer diagnosis is said to be by doctors in its early stages, but will ongoing monitoring and follow-up care. CNN has the following details:

According to results from a Sunday procedure to have skin lesions removed, doctors found squamous cell carcinoma, which starts in cells in the middle and outer layers of the skin. "Two of the lesions tested positive for squamous cell carcinoma, which is neither the kindest nor the most aggressive, but it is still a skin cancer," Bolsonaro’s doctor Claudio Biroloni said, according to CNN Brasil.

There's an appeals process that will play out, and the ex-president's lawyers are expected to push for him being granted continued house arrest during that period.

The justice overseeing the case, Alexandre de Moraes, had imposed an ankle monitor since August - and has accused him of conspiring with a foreign power to interfere in Brazil's internal affairs, due to the relationship with Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro has suffered serious health issues ever since he was stabbed while campaigning in 2018. This resulted in several surgeries, and recurring intestinal issues.

The top court had also ruled last week that he's barred from running for public office until 2060. Likely his political opponents are going suspect that his health saga is but a ploy to avoid serving real prison time - or they'll accuse him of seeking to gain national sympathy.