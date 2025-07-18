Brazil's Ex-President Bolsonaro Ordered To Wear Ankle Monitor: "Meant To Utterly Humiliate Me" For Trump Ties

The man called among many "The Brazilian Donald Trump" or also the "Trump of the Tropics" is continuing to endure a drawn-out legal saga, to which he has newly responded, "This is meant to utterly humiliate me." The other side alleges foreign meddling and inviting Trump's interference in national affairs, especially vital trade.

Federal police confirmed Friday they executed a raid and search on the residence and offices of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with a court ordering him to now wear an ankle monitor over fears he might attempt to flee the country.

Via AFP

The search warrants were authorized by Brazil’s Supreme Court, citing the prosecutor general’s warning of a "concrete" risk that Bolsonaro could depart Brazil while facing trial for allegedly trying to overturn President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s 2023 election win.

The court's ruling requires Bolsonaro to also avoid using social media, cease any communication with foreign officials, and he is prohibited from entering embassies or consulates within Brazil.

The latest concerns and accusations get wilder, as the Supreme Court further revealed that police believe Bolsonaro could be collaborating with his son, federal lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro, in lobbying efforts in Washington toward trying to persuade President Donald Trump’s administration to sanction Brazil.

These claims follow Trump’s recent threat to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports unless Bolsonaro received legal protections. This has indeed appeared to put Bolsonaro directly in the middle of the back-and-forth threats in a very public way...

Is the ankle monitor the state's revenge for this video thanking Trump?

Bolsonaro to Trump: ’I received your personal letter with great joy’



‘It's my sincere hope that the government of Brazil will change course stop attacking political opponents and end up with this regime RIDICULOUS censorship’ https://t.co/TjsaVjmfaH pic.twitter.com/VW6x6CWncw — RT (@RT_com) July 18, 2025

Brazil's ruling authorities only see in this more evidence of attempted 'foreign influence' and external political meddling facilitated by the ex-president. As expected President Lula has hit back hard in his latest statement:

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accused the US on Thursday of “unacceptable blackmail” over the proposed tariff, the highest “reciprocal tariff” that Trump has proposed in his current round of trade measures. The leftwing leader used a televised address to the nation to strike a combative stance against the levy, which would hit Brazil's exports of products such as crude oil, orange juice, beef, coffee and airplanes. Lula also said that attempting to interfere in his country’s justice system was a “grave attack on national sovereignty”, while dismissing as “false” US allegations of unfair trade practices by Brazil.

Bolsonaro’s legal team has slammed the ankle monitor and other new measures as "extreme" and expressed "shock and indignation," noting that he has all the while consistently and willingly obeyed all judicial orders.

His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro responded in an online statement asserting the legal crackdown is motivated by revenge for a video his father posted thanking Trump for his support.