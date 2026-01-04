Brexit Architect Blows Lid Off Deep State Plot To Destroy Nigel Farage And Reform UK

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Dominic Cummings, the political strategist who oversaw Brexit, has dropped a bombshell warning to Nigel Farage: the UK establishment is plotting to crush him and Reform UK by any means necessary, including illegal tactics, to prevent a populist takeover.

As Reform surges in polls and eyes major gains in the 2026 local elections, Cummings has revealed how insiders view Farage as the next Trump-style threat they must eliminate early and ruthlessly.

Speaking on The Spectator’s Quite Right! podcast, Cummings told hosts Michael Gove and Madeline Grant: “They’ll leak medical records, they’ll leak tax records.They’ll bug his phone and leak that. They’ll do anything that they need to.”

Dominic Cummings: 'The people around Keir Starmer and the upper echelons of Whitehall are saying to themselves: "Let's smash the absolute living shit out of Farage and make sure he doesn't win".



'They'll leak medical and tax records, they'll bug his phone and leak that. They'll… pic.twitter.com/7q8wHrl7if — The Spectator (@spectator) January 1, 2026

Cummings added that populists in other countries will be targeted too, noting “That will be happening across Europe and they’ll all be telling themselves they’re fighting fascism together.”

He pinpointed “the people around {British PM} Starmer” as driven by Brexit revenge, saying: “The people around Starmer and all through the upper echelons of the Whitehall system are looking at Trump.”

“They’re looking across Europe, and they’re saying to themselves: ‘The lesson is to strike early and strike hard and not let these people in’,” Cummings further noted.

Cummings added that establishment figures regret allowing Vote Leave to win the Brexit referendum, seeing it as “the beginning of the disaster for us.”

Cummings claimed that the ultimate goal of the establishment is “Smashing the absolute s*** out of Farage and making sure that he doesn’t win it – by fair means and foul.”

Whitehall is absolutely TERRIFIED of Nigel Farage – because they know he is destined to be the next Prime Minister.



They'll collaborate – right and left – to make sure #REFORM doesn't win.



Article | https://t.co/xGwYvFXrbK pic.twitter.com/qZtDClrCXw — The Spectator Australia (@SpectatorOz) January 2, 2026

Reform’s Zia Yusuf responded ominously: “It’s already begun.”

Cummings also described the Conservative Party as “completely dead,” urging that “They’re like the local vagrant who used to smash everything up who is now cabbaged in a wheelchair and isn’t relevant anymore.”

Dominic Cummings: 'The Tories are completely dead. They're like the local vagrant who used to smash everything up who is now cabbaged in a wheelchair and isn't relevant anymore.'@Dominic2306 @michaelgove @Madz_Grant pic.twitter.com/WnKJwqGlJq — The Spectator (@spectator) January 2, 2026

The warning comes amid reports of media smears against Farage, including decades-old allegations from The Guardian, which he dismissed as backfiring: “It’s having zero effect. It’s maybe solidifying our core support.”

‘It shows how desperate they are.’



Nigel Farage MP lashes out at ‘the Guardian and the BBC’ for reporting on the racist allegations made towards the Leader of Reform. pic.twitter.com/fuTi63CMRk — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 25, 2025

Farage vowed in a New Year’s message that strong local election results could propel Reform to victory in the next general election: “If we get this right on May 7 this year, we will go on and win that General Election.”

Cummings’ exposé aligns perfectly with revelations from ex-Starmer aide Paul Ovenden, who just hours earlier accused civil servants of hijacking government via a “Stakeholder State” obsessed with fringe issues while siphoning power from voters.

Ovenden slammed this perma-class for wasting time on bizarre priorities like importing anti-white activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, calling it a “morbid symptom of a state that has got bigger and bigger while simultaneously and systematically emasculating itself.”

This entrenched blob – NGOs, regulators, and lobbyists – now appears laser-focused on neutralizing threats like Farage, using dirty tricks to protect their grip.

It’s the same elite network plotting cradle-to-grave surveillance through newborn digital IDs, as exposed in our report on Labour’s dystopian scheme to track citizens from birth under the guise of immigration control.

The message is clear: the Deep State are not willing to let populists like Farage further disrupt their globalist agenda.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.