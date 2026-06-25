A Bridge To The Future: America's 250th Celebration Time Capsule

Authored by Walker Larson via The Epoch Times,

On July 4, 2026, the United States of America has a date with the future.

America250, the national, nonpartisan group tasked with organizing the celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, will establish a bridge with the year 2276 by burying a time capsule at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia on July 4 of this year. For 250 years, the capsule will lie there silently waiting, as the ship of the nation surges forward through the uncharted seas of the future. Then in 2276, the capsule will be reopened, providing future Americans with a glimpse into their past—our present.

The capsule contains contributions from all three branches of government, all 50 states, District of Columbia, and five territories, and America250 programs. According to the America250 website, “the Time Capsule reflects a national responsibility to preserve a representative record of the United States at 250 years.” The three-foot-tall, 900-pound capsule has been officially sealed and now awaits burial.

“This moment is as much about the future as it is the past,” Rosie Rios, chair of America250, proclaimed. “When it is opened in 2276, future generations will see the care, pride, and optimism with which Americans marked our 250th anniversary.”

The capsule contains some remarkable items, including a whale bone from Maine, an AI prophecy from California, and a diamond from Arkansas. The Library of Congress has included a molecular data storage device, about the length of a pencil eraser, that contains synthetic DNA in which is encoded digital copies of key Library collection items, such as Thomas Jefferson’s rough draft of the Declaration of Independence and an 1898 audio recording of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Maine's contribution to the America250 time capsule is this bone from the North Atlantic right whale found off the coast of the Gulf of Maine. Courtesy of America250

America250 has explained that the artifacts, letters, records, and objects—most of which have been placed in six-by-four-by-two-inch archival boxes—have been selected to tell the story of the United States, as it exists on this semiquincentennial. Each state and territory established its own commissions to select representative items from that area to be submitted for inclusion in the capsule.

Rios observed, “When it is opened in 2276, we want future generations to have a clear, authentic window into who we were at 250—what we valued, what we built, and how we saw ourselves as a nation.”

The more-than-200 artifacts span a wide range of types, including civic records, scientific items, cultural artifacts, sports memorabilia, and items that express what everyday life in America is like in 2026.

Notable objects include student submissions from America250’s America’s Field Trip contest that respond to the question, “What does America mean to you?” There’s also a Coca-Cola glass bottle, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, a coin from the 2026 NFL playoffs, a map of Alaska when it was sold to the United States by Russia in 1867, a photograph of the military eagle “Old Abe,” and a poem celebrating America by contemporary South Dakota poet Joseph Bottum. Experts from the Library of Congress scrupulously analyzed each item to ensure that it was an appropriate material that wouldn’t decay or compromise the vessel’s integrity.

Also included in the time capsule: As part of America250’s America’s Soundtrack initiative, Coca-Cola donated a “message in a bottle” with a lyrics sheet for their song, “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke” inside an iconic Coke bottle. Courtesy of America250

Scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) along with preservation experts at the Library of Congress developed the capsule itself, and it was constructed at NIST’s technology fabrication shop. Its smooth, cylindrical hull is made of stainless steel and a water- and air-proof compression seal of indium. Finally, a 1,100-pound steel bell jar will be placed over the capsule when it is buried, forming an air pocket that will keep the cylinder’s dry for its 250-year sleep.

The duty of burying the capsule falls to the National Park Service in conjunction with the Independence Historical Trust, the philanthropic partner to Independence National Historical Park. The time capsule will become an heirloom and responsibility inherited by successive generations of park officials as they pass on the information about the time capsule from decade to decade, century to century, until the year 2276. The National Park Service has information about the capsule in its succession plans, as well as a capstone with information on the capsule, to be placed over its burial site.

A historic national event such as this inspires reflection about the passage of time and the meaning of legacy. Michael Berilla, director of the fabrication technology office at the NIST, who led the team that built the capsule, wrote a rather poignant message to whoever uncovers the cylinder:

“Greetings from the living, breathing hearts and hands of 2026. We will have long since returned to dust, but our devotion, pride, and unwavering hope for what our world could become are alive right here inside this steel. We built this for you.”

As Berilla’s words suggest, the capsule opens a kind of portal between us and our descendants, an opportunity to gaze through the haze of time and, for a moment at least, catch the eyes and hearts of people who do not yet walk the earth, people to whom we will be only a shadowy memory. For a brief window, though, when those future hands unearth this vessel of relics, the shadows of time will flee, and they will be bound to us across that chasm of years in a common surge of hope, gratitude, and patriotism.

Let us hope and pray that the world in which our descendants bring the capsule to light will be more luminous than the one in which we bury it. If it is so, then our efforts as individuals, families, and as a nation will not have been in vain.