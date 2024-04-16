Brink Of Unrest? Migrants "Flood" NYC City Hall In Protest Of Losing Luxury Hotel Rooms 

New York City could be on the cusp of social unrest as hundreds of migrants have flooded the grounds of City Hall in Lower Manhattan to protest the scaling down of their luxury hotel accommodations (funded by us, the taxpayers).

The Babylon Bee's Ashley St. Clair posted on X a disturbing photo of migrants "flooding NYC City Hall to protest being moved to shelters instead of the luxury hotels."

Migrants are now flooding NYC City Hall to protest being moved to shelters instead of the luxury hotels. pic.twitter.com/Cy5L16MDP2 — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) April 16, 2024

Elon Musk responded with "Wow," while another X user posted a video of angry migrants surrounding the City Hall complex building. Security is beefed up as the situation remains tense.

Hundreds of migrants are in NYC City Hall Park to protest against being moved to Shelters instead of the LUXURY HOTELS pic.twitter.com/86zLiWENCh — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 16, 2024

The migrant protest comes one day after pro-Palestinian groups shuttered critical infrastructure nationwide across various metro areas of the US, including the Brooklyn Bridge.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:



This is the exact moment when “Free Palestine” pro HAMAS terrorist supporters charged the fence next to the Brooklyn Bridge yesterday in NYC, and stormed the bridge.



Many of the “protesters” got into physical altercations with NYPD and were arrested. pic.twitter.com/u73lY7SHCg — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 16, 2024

The risk of social instabilities nationwide is elevated as the Biden administration (through open southern borders), and a shadowy network of NGOs have facilitated the greatest invasion of illegal aliens this nation has ever seen.

Allowing millions of unvetted people from third-world countries - some of which hate the United States - as well as are accustomed to violence - are ingredients to spark a perfect storm of social unrest if Democrats don't continue spending taxpayer funds on luxurious hotel rooms, fancy meals, and monthly stipends for illegals.

Threats of migrant unrest are a national security threat that Democrats are too embarrassed even to acknowledge because their failed policies are sparking this mess. Democrats are risking the health and safety of law-abiding citizens and the nation as a whole to steal future elections and stack the Census.