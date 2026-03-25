Britain's Countryside Is Still Racist

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The National Trust’s director-general has declared that Britain’s countryside remains unwelcoming to ethnic minorities, blaming everything from clothing choices to ignorance of basic rural etiquette.

This isn’t some fringe activist rant — it’s official policy from the charity tasked with protecting the nation’s heritage, straight out of the same DEI playbook that’s already consumed government agencies.

In a video clip shared on X, National Trust Director-General Hilary McGrady stated: “The research clearly shows that ethnic minorities don’t feel comfortable in the countryside — there are lots of reasons for this, they don’t know what to wear, don’t know the countryside code.”

🚨DIRECTOR FOR NATIONAL TRUST SAYS COUNTRYSIDE IS RACIST



“The research clearly shows that ethnic minorities don’t feel comfortable in the countryside - there are lots of reasons for this, they don’t know what to wear, don’t know the countryside code”



What is wrong with her? pic.twitter.com/ImoDVyq1Wv — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) March 24, 2026

Speaking on LBC, she expanded: “Everything from: it’s not culturally something that they necessarily feel as if it’s part of what they do when they go there. They don’t necessarily know ‘what am I meant to wear, how do I behave? What’s a countryside code? I’ve never heard of it’. So there’s loads of different reasons why they don’t feel confident all the time.”

McGrady insisted the charity must act because “the research comes back really clearly to say they don’t [feel it’s a place for them]. So we accept that and we have to respond in a way that tries to help because the National Trust is here for everyone. That’s part of our charitable purpose.”

As we’ve previously detailed, the government is obsessed with making Britain’s countryside less white.

Under Defra guidance, National Landscapes and local councils across the Chilterns, Cotswolds, Malvern Hills, Nidderdale, Surrey Hills and beyond are rolling out diversity targets, outreach to Muslim communities in Luton, staff recruitment drives, and marketing in “community languages” — all to address supposed barriers like “concerns about how they will be received” or fear of dogs.

The push traces directly to a 2019 Defra-commissioned report by Julian Glover, which warned the countryside was an “exclusive, mainly white, mainly middle-class club” and risked becoming “irrelevant” as society changes.

A follow-up 2022 Defra report, which cost taxpayers £108,000, claimed protected landscapes are seen as “a white space, to which they did not belong,” with ethnic minorities citing “white culture” issues like traditional pubs and drinking.

It gets worse. In 2024, the Wildlife and Countryside Link — an umbrella group whose members include the RSPCA, WWF and the National Trust itself — told Parliament the countryside is a “racist colonial” white space “governed by white British cultural values.”

They demanded legally binding targets to force more non-white access, claiming cultural barriers mean ethnic minorities can’t “enjoy the outdoors” because of “white British cultural values” embedded in green spaces.

The Muslim Hikers group has echoed the same line, insisting rural areas feel unwelcoming.

Meanwhile, as these organisations lecture the public about “inclusion,” our countryside is being buried under mountains of fly-tipped rubbish from urban areas — 20 tonnes dumped in Dorset’s Holt Heath nature reserve, entire streams of waste visible for miles on Welsh mountains, and protected sites turned into third-world dumps.

The contrast couldn’t be starker: instead of tackling real problems created by unchecked mass migration, officials fixate on making the English landscape feel less English.

McGrady’s comments are the latest chapter in this relentless campaign. The National Trust, once a guardian of Britain’s history and beauty, now treats the countryside like a failing diversity quota that must be fixed.

Forget centuries of British culture, literature, and tradition that shaped these landscapes — the new priority is ensuring everyone knows the right boots to wear and the right code to follow, or else it’s racism.

The real story here is cultural incompatibility being reframed as systemic bigotry, with taxpayer-funded charities and government departments working overtime to guilt-trip the majority population into surrendering their heritage.

Britain’s countryside doesn’t need more lectures on whiteness. It needs protection from the very policies that erode the unique character millions of Brits cherish.

As mass immigration reshapes the nation, preserving these green spaces as they are — for the people who actually value and respect them — is the only way to keep them relevant for generations to come.

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