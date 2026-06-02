Update : Vickrum Singh Digwa, 23, received a life sentence with a 21-year minimum on Monday for the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak.

Judge William Mousley describes Nowak as a “much-loved, kind, hard-working and ambitious young man, devoted to his family and with a bright future.”

Mousley includes agonizing testimony from Nowak’s family: Nowak’s death has caused his sister’s world to “fall apart,” she said; Nowak’s father describes his son’s death as a “life sentence” for the family.

The judge then details the extensive lies he believes Digwa told to evade responsibility for the murder.

'His murderer was afforded decency. He was believed'



Henry Nowak's father says the 'contrast' in the police's treatment of his son and his murderer is 'unbearable' in a statement after Nowak's killer was sentenced to 21 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/9w8A35hpMp — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 1, 2026

As Daily Caller noted, Mousley more or less excused the actions of the responding police officers, writing they “honestly believed that there were reasonable grounds for suspecting Henry had committed an offence and arrested him.”

* * *

As Bruce Oliver Newsome detailed earlier via American Greatness, this had all the ingredients (except inverted) to become Britain's white 'George Floyd' moment.

If police see racism before they see a man bleeding out, something has gone profoundly wrong with justice.

Police handcuffed and arrested an 18-year-old while he was bleeding out from multiple stabbings because the stabber, a Sikh, accused the victim, a white man, of racism.

The stabber showed no signs of being the victim of violence. He said the man lying in his own blood on the ground had knocked off his turban in a drunken racist attack. And for that, the police arrested and handcuffed the victim.

The victim had been stabbed once in the face, twice in the legs while trying to escape over a fence, and once in the lung. But somehow the police claim not to have been aware of his wounds.

Vickrum Digwa, the 23-year-old stabber, was carrying two blades: an 8-inch “shastar” openly, and a smaller “kirpan” around his neck and under his clothing. During the trial, the prosecutor said that Digwa had “been training with weapons since the age of 12,” slept with weapons, and used “loving terms” when speaking about the murder weapon.

Digwa’s defense barrister claimed religious allowance for openly carrying knives that are illegal for the rest of us to carry. And the judge instructed the jury to consider whether the stabber had a good reason, such as self-defense or religion, to carry his weapons. The national government says that courts should decide what is legal to carry. The police federation says there is no limit on the size of the blade that can be carried with religious allowance.

Police initially arrested and handcuffed the victim without treating his wounds and without detaining the stabber.

On Thursday, May 28, the stabber was convicted of murder. The court found that the stabber had certainly not told the whole truth. He had told arriving officers of racist provocation but denied stabbing anyone.

There is no evidence for any racism other than the retrospective verbal claims of the stabber and his brother, who arrived after the stabbings and who made a call to emergency services claiming his brother was a victim of racism. He too did not mention any stabbing.

The perp’s father and mother also showed up at the scene. The mother helped to conceal the weapons.

The victim did not know his murderer. The victim was walking home around 11:30 p.m. on December 3, 2025, from a night out with his university soccer team in Southampton. He was well-dressed and well-groomed. He had drunk less alcohol than would have put him over the driving limit. But Digwa claimed to be attacked by a racist drunk. And the police believed him.

What will the consequences for the police entail?

The police force (Hampshire) referred itself for independent investigation but is also making excuses.

They claim that the stabbings were not obvious to officers, despite a trail of blood, and despite the victim repeatedly saying he had been stabbed and couldn’t breathe.

The police force maintains that officers could not have known the victim was suffering from internal bleeding. Yet the victim had been stabbed five times, of which one stabbing went 8 cm (more than 3 inches) into his lung. The blade itself is 21 centimeters (8 inches) long.

The police force isn’t publicly pondering whether the police officers should have examined rather than arrested the victim.

The police force says the victim couldn’t have been saved, but the victim didn’t die for another hour.

The police force says it is the victim of the stabber’s lies and that its officers were obliged to act on the stabber’s false accusations of racial provocation. But aren’t officers trained in judgment, to use their freaking eyes, to not make hasty judgments, and to care for even the perps? Wasn’t the victim’s plight obvious and the other party’s rude behavior equally obvious?

Note that the police force didn’t refer itself for investigation until the day of the conviction, almost six months after the murder.

And the police force still hasn’t released bodycam footage, even though one justification for introducing bodycams was to reassure the public of impartiality in racially sensitive cases, following the BLM explosion in 2020. The trial has concluded, so there can be no concerns around contempt of court by releasing footage.

[ZH: police just released the bodycam - its not embeddable]

Note that in other cases, such as the stabbings of girls at Southport in 2024 and the rape of a child in Nuneaton in 2025, local police, courts, and national government fell over each other to cover up the non-white race of the perpetrators, to warn against white racist misinformation, and even to prosecute some of the supposed misinformers for supposedly promoting hate.

I bet the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) won’t be investigating what journalists and opposition politicians have already identified: the racism of anti-racism.

Matt Goodwin, an academic and candidate for Parliament representing Reform UK, writes that “Henry Nowak now joins a growing list of people that most people in Westminster have probably never heard of—Terence Carney, Thomas Roberts, Victoria Agoglia, Lucy Lowe, Charlene Downes, Wayne Broadhurst, Rhiannon Whyte, among countless more—all of whom happen to belong to the wrong identity group to be considered worthy of serious discussion and attention,” after being murdered or raped by immigrants or the progeny of immigrants.

The Critic’s Tom Jones tweeted that “were the races reversed, this could be a story from the Jim Crow South that became a cause célèbre of the Civil Rights movement.”

The Spectator’s David Shipley wonders whether the police are so primed to posture as anti-racist (that is: anti-white racist) that they were blind to the evidence on and from the victim because he is white and gullible towards the stabber because he is not white.

Ed West, author of the classic The Diversity Illusion, reports that even the prosecutor went out of his way to avoid accusing the perpetrator of racism. “This is not a case about Sikhism. This is not a case about racism. This is a case about murder.” But as Ed West notes, the same defender made this a case of anti-racism.

This is a case with a false accusation of racism and a false justification of anti-racism for homicide, including labeling the victim as racist partly because of his different color.

So isn’t that racist?

You won’t find such questions in the mainstream media. The Guardian does not report the police’s actions at all and was at pains to specify the justifications for carrying a kirpan.

Worst of all, where the BBC reports on the police force’s decision to refer itself for investigation, the BBC goes out of its way to claim that “Digwa . . . had used a blade he said he carried because of his Sikh faith.” In fact, the jury had not formally agreed with that claim from the defense.

Anti-racism is racism, and British police are racist.

The name of the victim is Henry Nowak. Say his name.

And remember his last words: “I can’t breathe.”

But protesters aren’t blockading the streets. Keir Starmer isn’t taking the knee. Politicians aren’t calling on the public to chant his name or his last words, unlike in the case of the career criminal George Floyd, who almost certainly died of a fentanyl overdose.