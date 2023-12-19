British Intelligence HQ Asks Council If It Can Fly Trans And Autism Flags

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The British government’s top-secret intelligence, security and cyber agency has applied to the local council to ask if it can fly gay pride, transgender and autism flags on poles outside its headquarters.

Yes, really.

The Daily Mail reports that CGHQ, notorious for its spying activities, has asked the borough council for planning permission to display the flags at its main headquarters in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

I've been representing you, Mr Bond: Government's secret intelligence agency GCHQ criticised by families after seeking planning permission to fly transgender flag at its HQ https://t.co/yQcUtuw0QU pic.twitter.com/L6SD7o9APk — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 18, 2023

The report notes that there are two flag poles outside the huge state of the art building. One is currently flying the British national Flag, the Union Jack, while the other has the Ukraine flag on it.

We’re flying the Ukrainian flag at HQ in solidarity with our Ukrainian friends.



The UK stands with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's unprovoked attack on freedom and democracy.



We #StandwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/9DRt9yHMoF — GCHQ (@GCHQ) February 25, 2022

Of course it does.

But the ‘current thing’ is always changing, so GCHQ wants to be prepared.

In its application to the council, the agency wrote that “GCHQ in the future could use two flags for both existing listed consented uses under the Advertisement Regulations but also in addition, fly flags of other groups or interests particularly to mark events throughout the calendar.”

the letter continues, “This may include, for example, the Progress Pride Flag, the Transgender Flag, Autism Pride or indeed any other combination of two flags as to which is deemed suitable on site.”

The application further notes that the flags “will be flown on the existing two poles at various points throughout the year when needed, which may for example mark specific national events or follow events in the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion calendar.”

“For example, this year from November 13 to 19 was Transgender Awareness Week,” it adds, clarifying that “In future by applying ‘all flags’ would allow the use of the two existing flag poles for both the Union Flag and Transgender Flag that week.”

The application is public and can be viewed here.

Not sure why they are applying now when they seem to have been doing this anyway for some time:

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



We're proud to be flying the rainbow flag at our Cheltenham headquarters to celebrate #PrideMonth2022#PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/jtKwmFqAbA — GCHQ (@GCHQ) June 1, 2022

👥 | We recently flew the bisexual pride flag in support of our bi+ colleagues for #BiVisibilityDay #TBT pic.twitter.com/gx0wRKnbb6 — GCHQ (@GCHQ) October 4, 2018

This weekend, we marked Transgender Day of Remembrance by flying the transgender flag outside GCHQ for the first time pic.twitter.com/B2xZesZvsE — GCHQ (@GCHQ) November 21, 2016

Good morning from a sun-drenched doughnut in Cheltenham 👋



Proud to be flying the rainbow flag as we celebrate #pride2021 month pic.twitter.com/CgtqRa5WUy — GCHQ (@GCHQ) June 9, 2021

Important stuff.

Monitoring everyone’s emails, calls and texts comes a close second. Somewhere down the priority list is stopping terrorist attacks.

* * *

