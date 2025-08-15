British People Have Had Enough...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a striking display of public discontent, close to 750,000 people at time of writing have signed an official parliamentary petition demanding an immediate general election in the UK.

Titled “Call an immediate general election,” the petition argues that the public seeks urgent change from the current Labour government, which won power just over a year ago in July 2024.

Under UK rules, any petition surpassing 100,000 signatures triggers consideration for a parliamentary debate, a threshold this one has far exceeded—it has also prompted a government response, with a debate now pending.

The petition reflects mounting frustration with Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership,

Public dissatisfaction with Starmer stems from a range of issues, including perceived broken promises, economic struggles, and controversial welfare reforms that have sparked backlash over cuts and austerity measures.

The Bank of England (BoE) has cut interest rates to 4%, the fifth cut in a year, as the UK economy struggles amid high inflation and a stagnant jobs market.



The monetary policy committee (MPC) voted by a majority of 5–4 to reduce the Bank Rate by 0.25 percentage points, to… — Finance Spot (@financespotnews) August 7, 2025

The economy is stagnant with no growth and rising costs.

The UK is cutting rates because the economy is falling apart not because it’s healthy.



🟥 Stagnant growth

🟥 Collapsing housing market

🟥 Business investment vanishing

🟥 Political instability — Wealth Mindset (@MWealth101) August 7, 2025

The Conservative government laid the groundwork, but the Labour government has exacerbated the woes.

The Bank of England now admits that Rachel Reeves’ anti-growth budget has caused the economy to stagnate.



Interest rates will stay higher for longer, with ‘heightened uncertainty’, higher prices, & higher costs.



Working people foot the bill for Labour incompetence. 🥀… pic.twitter.com/dYWrljp4W3 — Anthony Boutall (@anthonyboutall) December 20, 2024

Another key flashpoint is mass migration. This week it was revealed that the UK has seen nearly 50,000 migrants cross the English Channel in small boats since Starmer became Prime Minister on July 5, 2024.

🔺 Number of small boat crossings since Starmer became Prime Minister expected to hit 50,000 on Tuesday.



Read the full story ⬇️https://t.co/M0c1zbkbB2 pic.twitter.com/yY1TYJWf3v — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 12, 2025

This figure, reached in just 401 days, marks a significantly faster rate of crossings compared to Starmer’s predecessors, with Rishi Sunak taking 603 days and Boris Johnson 1,066 days to hit the same threshold.

The numbers of crossings are up by almost 50 percent on last year.

'Just this morning we've had 220 that have arrived in Dover, with three small boats currently out in the Channel with at least 150 people heading towards the UK.'



GB News' Mark White reacts to the 'sobering' migrant figures as numbers hit 50,000 so far this year. pic.twitter.com/e5EuRqBFzz — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 12, 2025

The surge has fueled criticism of Labour’s immigration policies, particularly Starmer’s pledge to “smash the gangs” behind the crossings, which critics argue has failed to deter the unprecedented influx.

Opponents argue this has strained public services, housing, and infrastructure, fueling perceptions that Starmer has normalized high immigration levels without adequate controls.

Another flashpoint is spiralling crime.

As a backdrop to this, freedom of speech is under attack, with many who have expressed their discontent finding themselves targets.

Draconian new laws, introduced on the prext of ‘protecting’ children, have immediately been used to stifle free expression.

Starmer’s personal popularity has plummeted to record lows, with his net approval rating dipping to -41% in recent surveys, while Labour’s government approval has sunk to -55%, the lowest ever recorded for the party.

Fresh blow to Starmer as Labour's approval rating slumps to its lowest EVER level – with just 13 per cent happy with government's record https://t.co/F7KgLTljYM — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) August 12, 2025

Only 23% of Britons view him favourably, a sharp decline from post-election highs, amid accusations of losing authority and alienating voters. Dissatisfaction has reached 61%, his highest as Labour leader, painting a picture of a prime minister fading in public esteem.

Amid this turmoil, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has exploded in popularity, often leading opinion polls and overtaking both Labour and the Conservatives in voting intentions.

🚨 NEW: Reform UK on course for a 64-seat majority — wiping out Labour and the Tories.



Labour down 319 seats. Conservatives down 93. Britain’s fed up with managed decline from both old parties.



The message is clear: change isn’t coming from them — it’s coming from us. pic.twitter.com/tr3G2VexL0 — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) August 11, 2025

Farage now boasts higher favourability than Starmer, capitalising on anti-immigration sentiments and promises of radical change.

In a desperate attempt to stave off complete annihilation, Starmer’s government recently announced it is going to lower the voting age to 16, effectively allowing children to vote.

If an election were held today, recent MRP projections suggest Reform could emerge as the largest party, potentially securing the most seats in a hung parliament or even nearing a majority, while Labour and the Tories face wipeout risks.

This surge underscores a seismic shift, with Reform poised to capitalise on voter anger over migration, economic woes, and establishment fatigue.

As the petition gains traction, it highlights a electorate hungry for upheaval.

