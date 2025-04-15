print-icon
print-icon

British PM Starmer Purges Historical Artworks; Replaces Them With 'Diverse' Dawbings

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has removed scores of historical artworks from 10 Downing Street and replaced them with objectively awful drawings in the name of ‘diversity’.

The works Starmer ordered pulled down as part of the cultural purge include portraits of William Shakespeare, Winston Churchill, William Ewart Gladstone, Margaret Thatcher, Sir Walter Raleigh, and past British monarchs including Elizabeth I.

The leftist leader has replaced paintings of those historical figures with what can only be described as ugly doodles by ‘modern artists’.

The Daily Mail reports:

Sir Keir Starmer was last night accused of being in thrall to ‘the wokerati’ after the full list of the paintings removed from No10 since he moved in was revealed.

Portraits of historic figures such as Elizabeth 1, Mary, Queen of Scots, Sir Walter Raleigh and William Shakespeare were among the 69 works of art ‘deinstalled’ from the Government Art Collection since the election.

The revelation comes after a long Freedom of Information battle with the Tories.

Among their replacements are Altar, a scene from the 2023 Falmouth Reggae Festival in Cornwall by Denzil Forrester.

Other paintings include All Things Being Equal, by the Nigerian abstract artist Nengi Omuku, which ’employs the human body as a medium to convey internal experiences’ by ‘using oil paint on strips of Sanyanan indigenous fabric from pre-colonial Nigeria‘.

Then there is Almond Clasp by the British-Ghanaian Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, who specialises in ‘brooding portraits of Black life’, and Still (III) by Christina Kimeze, who currently has an exhibition ‘inspired by the resurgence of roller skating in Black communities’.

10 Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister isn’t even open to the British public, so this move by Starmer isn’t even a virtue signalling stunt.

It’s presumably just because he can’t stand to be surrounded by British historical culture.

Indeed, he described the Thatcher portrait as “unsettling” and remarked that he did not want to be stared down upon by a painting.

Just look at what was chosen as a replacement.

It looks like an 8 year old did it. 

They’re laughing at us.

Other ‘art’ Starmer chose to buy with taxpayer money and display:

Hands up Brits, who identifies with that one? No?

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...