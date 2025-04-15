British PM Starmer Purges Historical Artworks; Replaces Them With 'Diverse' Dawbings

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has removed scores of historical artworks from 10 Downing Street and replaced them with objectively awful drawings in the name of ‘diversity’.

The works Starmer ordered pulled down as part of the cultural purge include portraits of William Shakespeare, Winston Churchill, William Ewart Gladstone, Margaret Thatcher, Sir Walter Raleigh, and past British monarchs including Elizabeth I.

The leftist leader has replaced paintings of those historical figures with what can only be described as ugly doodles by ‘modern artists’.

British PM Keir Starmer has removed 69 paintings of British royalty, Churchill and Shakespeare inside Downing Street, the official residence of the British PM.



Paintings of notable British historical figures have instead been replaced with ‘woke’ modern art reflecting… pic.twitter.com/sPMf89Uqo9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2025

The Daily Mail reports:

Sir Keir Starmer was last night accused of being in thrall to ‘the wokerati’ after the full list of the paintings removed from No10 since he moved in was revealed. Portraits of historic figures such as Elizabeth 1, Mary, Queen of Scots, Sir Walter Raleigh and William Shakespeare were among the 69 works of art ‘deinstalled’ from the Government Art Collection since the election. The revelation comes after a long Freedom of Information battle with the Tories. Among their replacements are Altar, a scene from the 2023 Falmouth Reggae Festival in Cornwall by Denzil Forrester. Other paintings include All Things Being Equal, by the Nigerian abstract artist Nengi Omuku, which ’employs the human body as a medium to convey internal experiences’ by ‘using oil paint on strips of Sanyanan indigenous fabric from pre-colonial Nigeria‘. Then there is Almond Clasp by the British-Ghanaian Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, who specialises in ‘brooding portraits of Black life’, and Still (III) by Christina Kimeze, who currently has an exhibition ‘inspired by the resurgence of roller skating in Black communities’.

10 Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister isn’t even open to the British public, so this move by Starmer isn’t even a virtue signalling stunt.

It’s presumably just because he can’t stand to be surrounded by British historical culture.

No one hates England and English people more than Kier Starmer — Ninety Degrees (@quasiantipodean) April 13, 2025

Indeed, he described the Thatcher portrait as “unsettling” and remarked that he did not want to be stared down upon by a painting.

Outrage as Sir Keir Starmer removes £100,000 portrait of Margaret Thatcher in 'petty' move after PM found it 'unsettling' https://t.co/TWy9I9KJ0B pic.twitter.com/SBrZwXdEI0 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 29, 2024

“You are not fit to lick her court shoes.”



Cristo slams Keir Starmer for removing a portrait of Margaret Thatcher from 10 Downing Street, because it made him feel “unsettled.”@cristo_radio | #Talk — Talk (@TalkTV) August 31, 2024

Just look at what was chosen as a replacement.

Is that crayon? — Nonna (@ginger1236) April 14, 2025

It looks like an 8 year old did it.

We've replaced historically relevant art with children's crayon drawings. This sums up our current govt nicely. — Saskia (@Saskiaaa_____) April 14, 2025

They’re laughing at us.

Maybe they can get some macaroni pictures and popcorn necklaces next. — Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) April 13, 2025

Part of the Marxist long march through the institutions — Occam's Razor (@OccamsHO0U812) April 14, 2025

Other ‘art’ Starmer chose to buy with taxpayer money and display:

Sir Walter Raleigh and Elizabeth I doubtless come and go in Downing Street (unlike portraits of former great PMs), but I'm fascinated by the artworks which Starmer has chosen to hang instead: Portuguese feminist postmodernity, colourless, almost soulless. These reflect (on) him. pic.twitter.com/gYVgfMen46 — Adrian Hilton (@Adrian_Hilton) October 14, 2024

Some of the 'diverse art' that leftist British Prime Minister Kier Starmer has replaced scores of historical portraits of British cultural figures with inside 10 Downing St. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/KB1XljxcXT — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 14, 2025

Acclaimed artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s 'Almond Clasp' now hangs at No.10 Downing Street, the UK Prime Minister’s official residence. The British-Ghanaian artist, known for her evocative portraits of Black life, joins a new wave reshaping the UK Government Art Collection pic.twitter.com/jn9gWRt5Cl — ghanaspora (@ghanaspora) April 13, 2025

Hands up Brits, who identifies with that one? No?

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.